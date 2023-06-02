Meghan Markle’s secret tributes to Archie and Lilibet while she is out revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently raising their two youngsters, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito, California, and while the little ones are kept largely out of the public eye, the Duchess of Sussex has found beautiful ways to pay tribute to her two children when out and about.

Jewellery experts at Steven Stone have taken a look at some of Meghan’s sweet jewellery looks, and we love how they subtly tie in with her son and daughter. One such item is a diamond eternity band that features Harry and Meghan’s birthstones, as well as Archie’s.

The Duchess also has two constellation necklaces for both of her children’s star signs; a Taurus one for little Archie, who turned four in early May, and a Gemini one for Lilibet, who is set to celebrate her second birthday on 4 June.

Meghan's gorgeous constellation necklace is from Logan Hollowell

Meghan has also been spotted wearing a necklace that says ‘mummy’, and a gold ring with an ‘L’ initial for her daughter. Adorable!

Speaking about the pieces, diamond expert Maxwell Stone said: “From age-old diamonds to up-and-coming designers, Meghan Markle has an eye for jewellery. Surprisingly, aside from her £120k engagement ring and selection of jewels that previously belonged to Princess Diana, she tends to opt for modest pieces.

“Meghan wears a comfortable mix of jewellery brands, from the luxe to affordable and many of her pieces pay subtle tribute to her family – more specifically, her two children, Archie and Lilibet - including her diamond eternity band, that features hers, Harry’s and Archie’s birthstones.”

Meghan is not the only one to pay tribute to her children with jewellery. Most recently, during a visit to New York CIty to attend the Ms. Foundation for Women's annual gala, Meghan's mum, Doria Ragland, was spotted wearing a gorgeous necklace that referenced her two grandchildren.

The royal couple have kept themselves out of the public eye since their visit to New York City, where they reportedly suffered a “near-catastrophic” incident while being dogged by paparazzis. The incident occurred after Meghan received a Woman of Vision award at the Ms. Foundation for Women's annual gala in May.

In a statement last month, their spokesperson said: "Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. “

Sukhcharn Singh, the taxi driver who attempted to take them home, told the Washington Post: “I don't think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn't like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York - it’s safe.”

The photo agency at the heart of the story, Backgrid, also released a statement which read: "At BACKGRID USA Inc., we value transparency and ethics in journalism, which include providing fair and factual responses to claims. We are aware of Prince Harry's statement regarding an alleged 'near catastrophic car chase' involving himself, Meghan Markle, and her mother, in New York City on Tuesday night.”

The agency said it "received photos and videos of last night's events from four freelance photographers, three of whom were in cars and one of whom was riding a bicycle… They had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras.”

