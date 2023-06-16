Prince William and Princess Kate talk Prince Louis' birthday in sweet card to royal fan

Prince Louis turned five years old in April, just weeks before King Charles' coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales' two youngest children, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte celebrated their birthdays this year, just two weeks apart from each other.

Whilst Prince Louis hit a milestone, by reaching five years old, Charlotte celebrated her eighth birthday. To mark both special days, proud parents William and Kate released new photos of their children taken by photographer Millie Pilkington.

© Millie Pilkington Prince Louis is pictured being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mum Kate

Whilst their birthday plans are never revealed and always celebrated in private, it has now been revealed that Prince Louis had "a fantastic day".

Replying to royal fan theduchessofwonderland, who shared the thank you letter on Instagram, a spokesperson for Prince William and Kate revealed in a thank you letter: "Thank you for the very thoughtful message which you sent for Prince Louis' fifth birthday.

"Prince Louis had a fantastic day, and your message was greatly appreciated by the Prince and Princess who send you their very best wishes."

The sweet message was written behind one of Prince Louis' birthday portraits. The photo, taken in Windsor, shows Louis smiling whilst wearing a blue Fair Isle jumper.

© Getty Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte celebrate their birthdays very close together

At the time, the photo was accompanied by a sweet message on social media that read: "Someone's turning five tomorrow. A very happy birthday to Prince Louis."

Two weeks later, William and Kate shared new photos of their daughter Charlotte and while they are yet to open up about how they marked her big day, which fell just four days before King Charles' coronation, days before her birthday Charlotte was spotted at the ballet with some of her friends.

Princess Charlotte with dog Orla

At the time, an audience member at the Royal Opera House shared a video showing the mother and daughter duo watching The Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada's performance of Cinderella.

Twitter user Barbara Davies confirmed the royal's surprise attendance. "First visit to @TheRoyalOpera in @CoventGardenLDN to see #Cinderella. Wonderful ballet with fabulous performances by a great cast. And who should be in the audience? The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and her friends."

Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by her mum Kate

It's no surprise that Kate chose to take her daughter and her friends to the ballet as she is Patron of the Royal Opera House. And it also wasn't Princess Charlotte's first trip to the ballet as back in 2018 she accompanied her mother to watch pre-rehearsal performance of The Nutcracker.