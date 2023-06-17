Watch Prince George and Princess Charlotte bow during King Charles' birthday parade

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted bowing at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in aid of King Charles' birthday parade on Saturday.

The royal brother-sister duo knew exactly what to do when the moment came, and can be seen in the video below bowing whilst in the carriage with their younger brother, Prince Louis, Queen Camilla and their mother, Princess Kate.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte bow in sweet Trooping the Colour

Kate looks absolutely gorgeous for the special day - which celebrates King Charle's official birthday - and opted to wear a resplendent green dress by Andrew GN, in a nod to her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards. She completed her look with a wide-brim hat by Philip Treacy.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla opted for a military-inspired ensemble, complete with a black headpiece and feather - a nod to the bearskins that the regiment wear. The symbolic red silk coat dress takes inspiration from the uniform of the Grenadier Guards. The dress incorporates key details from the uniform including the 'The Grenade Fired Proper' embroidered in gold bullion on the collar and the gold bullion back slashes.

© getty Trooping the Colour is a traditional parade held to mark the Sovereign's official birthday

George and Louis twinned in adorable navy suits and red ties, while Charlotte wore a sweet red and white dress with wide lapels. The special day saw pomp and pageantry on full display in the annual military spectacle where the most prestigious regiments in the British Army honoured their Colonel in Chief by parading to mark King Charle's official birthday.

He was joined on horseback by the royal colonels – the Prince of Wales, Colonel, Welsh Guards; the Princess Royal, Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of The Blues and Royals; and the Duke of Edinburgh, riding for the first time in his role as Colonel of the 1st Battalion London Guards, formed last year.

The last time the late Queen Elizabeth was seen on horseback during the historic procession was in 1986 when she rode her charger Burmese for the final time.