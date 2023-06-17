The Princess of Wales marks milestone moment alongside George, Charlotte and Louis at Trooping - photos

The Wales family have joined King Charles for his first Trooping the Colour as monarch

The Princess of Wales looked resplendent as she arrived with her children at the traditional parade for this year's Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday. This historic day is the first time King Charles is taking part in the event as monarch.

Princess Kate was every inch the doting mother as she sat with her children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis in the horse-drawn carriage. They were also seated with Queen Camilla, who looked regal in a red silk coat dress with a Philip Tracey hat.

WATCH: Queen Camilla and Princess Kate joined by George, Charlotte and Louis in carriage procession

Prince George was seen waving to crowds, with Prince Louis sitting calmly between his two older siblings. It is not the youngsters' first experience of a royal carriage procession, with the trio waving to crowds from a landau during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, and when they travelled in the first carriage behind the Gold State Coach during the 6 May coronation.

LIVE UPDATES: King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals at Trooping the Colour

© Getty Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales seen in their carriage

Ahead of the King were the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as the Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The parade travelled from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade and will finish with an impressive Royal Air Force fly-past.

© Getty Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte seen leaving Buckingham Palace

Not only will this be a momentous occasion for her father-in-law Charles, but this year the Princess of Wales is also marking another royal first. It's the first Trooping the Colour since Kate has become the new Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role previously held by her husband Prince William.

The King and the Prince of Wales rode on horseback during the display, while other members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla, watched from carriages before appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

© Getty The royal stunned in an Andrew Gn dress

Trooping the Colour has marked the monarch's official birthday for over 260 years. Over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians took part in the display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

For the first time since 1989, all five regiments of Foot Guards – the Welsh, Scots, Irish, Coldstream and Grenadier – were on parade together for Trooping. The colour, or regimental flag, that will be trooped in front of hundreds of Guardsmen and officers will be the King's Colour of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.

Why does Trooping the Colour takes place every year?

King Charles celebrates two birthdays: his actual birthday on 14 November and his official birthday on the third Saturday of June at Trooping the Colour Historically, official celebrations to mark a sovereign's birthday have often been held on a day other than their actual birthday. This is usually true when their actual birthday does not land in the summer months. The reason comes down to the weather. In order to properly celebrate the monarchs birthday with the Trooping of the Colour ceremony and birthday parade, good weather is a must, and so the decision is taken to hold the celebration in June hoping royal watchers will be lucky with the weather.

What is the Trooping of the Colour?

The Trooping of the Colour parade is a military parade which provides the monarch with a chance to inspect their personal troops, the Household Division, on Horse Guards Parade in London.