Princess Charlene makes stunning solo appearance at red carpet event in Monte Carlo

Princess Charlene enjoyed a glamorous night out as she made a solo appearance at the Golden Nymph Awards at the Monte Carlo TV Festival on Tuesday.

The Monaco royal, 45, looked stunning in a floor-length navy silk gown from her go-label, Akris, which she accessorised with statement diamond jewellery.

While Charlene's husband, Prince Albert, wasn't in attendance, the Princess was joined by Albert's nephew, Louis Ducruet and his wife, Marie, who welcomed a baby girl, Victoire, in April.

© Getty Princess Charlene wore a navy silk gown by Akris

© Getty Princess Charlene sported shimmering eye makeup and statement jewellery

© Getty Princess Charlene was joined by Marie and Louis Ducret (far left)

During the glittering ceremony, Princess Charlene appeared on stage to present writer and producer Howard Gordon (The X Files, 24, Homeland and Accused) with the Honorary Golden Nymph Award.

© Getty Princess Charlene presented Howard Gordon with his award

Meanwhile, Prince Albert attended the opening party of the festival last Friday.

Last week, Albert and Charlene welcomed basketball athletes to the Prince's Palace of Monaco after they won the French Elite Basketball Championship. The couple were joined by their eldest child, Prince Jacques, as they posed for photographs in the palace courtyard.

© Getty Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and Prince Jacques pose with the basketball team

Charlene, who recently debuted a new hair colour, opted for a tonal ensemble for the meeting.

© Getty The couple with their children, Jacques and Gabriella

Albert and Charlene are parents to eight-year twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The Prince has also fathered two other children from two previous romances – Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, born in 1992, and Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, born in 2003.

Neither Jazmin nor Alexandre are in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne as their parents never married.

Where did Prince Albert and Princess Charlene meet?

Albert and South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock met at the Mare Nostrum swimming meet in Monaco in 2000 but they made their public debut as a couple at the opening ceremony of the 2006 Winter Olympics.

The Prince proposed to Charlene with a pear-shaped three-carat diamond in June 2010, and the couple tied the knot during three days of lavish celebrations in July 2011, with the bride wowing in an off-the-shoulder Armani Privé silk gown.

© Getty Charlene and Albert on their wedding day in 2011

The couple's children, Jacques and Gabriella, were born on 10 December 2014.

In 2021, Albert and Charlene spent their tenth wedding anniversary due to the princess' ear, nose and throat infection and subsequent operations, which left her grounded in South Africa.

Learn more about Princess Charlene's life in the video below....