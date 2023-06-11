Princess Charlene of Monaco looks 'unrecognisable' in funky flared trousers and dark hair

The Monégasque royal, wife of Prince Albert of Monaco, turned heads with her olive ensemble

Princess Charlene of Monaco served up timeless glamour as she attended the grand opening of the Grimaldi Historical Sites in Monaco on Saturday - leaving royal fans beguiled by her "unrecognisable" look.

The mother-of-two attended the festivities with her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, and their two children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jaques. Rocking a fabulous concoction of khaki green, the former Olympian donned a striped silk shirt and a pair of ultra-wide trousers from Polo Ralph Lauren.

The 45-year-old royal teamed her olive-hued attire with a £3.5k Alligator belt in chestnut brown, slipping into strappy cream mules to complete her summer ensemble.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Princess Charlene of Monaco wore a statement olive ensemble from Polo Ralph Lauren with Miu Miu accessories

Princess Charlene, who recently caused a stir with her unexpected and dramatic hair change at the Monaco Grand Prix, styled her newly brunette pixie cut into a slick side parting. She highlighted her ageless glow with a rosy blush and glossy lip, accessorising with Miu Miu sunglasses.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Princess Charlene feeds a horse with her daughter Princess Gabriella

Royal style fans couldn't help but applaud the Monégasque royal's sartorial flair, declaring her elegant green getup as her "best yet".

Taking to Instagram, one fan penned: "Beautiful chic and classic look. Love the wide pants! The colour combination of white, khaki and brown is beautiful."

"I really love this look on her, almost didn't recognize her," added a second, while a third chimed in: "I miss her platinum pixie but so fun to see her with dark hair!"

© Getty Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco at the Monaco Grand Prix

The royal's stylish family outing comes shortly after she enchanted crowds with a magnificent rainbow dress to attend Monaco's Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen drove to victory. Applauding as she watched him lift his trophy, the princess looked mesmerising in a long, black sleeveless dress from one of her most-loved brands, Akris.

© Getty Princess Charlene turned heads in a statement Akris dress

The statement dress had subtle stripes in the hues of the rainbow which opened out towards the hem to reveal wider shocks of colour.

© Getty Princess Charlene's dress was stunning

Who are Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's children?

Princess Charlene gave birth to twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, on 10 December 2014 at The Princess Grace Hospital Centre in Monaco.

Despite being younger than his twin sister, Prince Jacques is the heir apparent to the Monégasque throne as the crown passes according to male-preference cognatic primogeniture.

© Facebook Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella make family appearance at Monaco Grand Prix

Proud mum Charlene often shares updates about her children on her personal Instagram account, including her shock at daughter Princess Gabriella giving herself a haircut!

