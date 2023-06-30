Prince William and Princess Kate reveal how many staff they actually have

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a team of staff to help with their daily lives

Prince William and Princess Kate have a team of people around them to ensure their public and private lives run smoothly, and the monarchy's annual Sovereign Grant Report has revealed excactly how many people they employ.

The report revealed that the couple's arm of the royal family, Kensington Palace, employs 50 different staff members.

While a breakdown of their roles was not detailed, they did disclose the gender balance of its staff for the first time, and it is 64% female and 36% male.

Plus, the report explains that 16.3% of their staff are from an ethnic minority background, which is up from last year when it stood at 13.6%.

The different jobs within the team are so varied, and we know that the royal couple will require secretaries, press officers and security. Plus, the Princess also has a stylist and hair stylist who we've seen her travelling with regularly.

When the Wales family relocated from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage, they no longer had space for live-in staff as their property only has four bedrooms. However, it seems very likely that they still have housekeepers, gardeners, and nannies that help with the running of the household, they simply don't live on-site.

We know the doting couple are hands-on parents and they've previously spoken about the chaos they deal with at breakfast time.

When speaking about life with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, William said: "Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played ... And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go."

The royals also work their engagement schedule around school drop-off and pick up where possible.

HELLO's royal reporter Emily Nash explains: "Whenever possible, William and Kate time their engagements to allow them to take their children to school and put them to bed, even on tours."

The report also revealed William's salary, detailing that he received a private income from the Duchy of Cornwall of nearly £6 million this year.

In a foreword for the Duchy's financial accounts, the Prince paid tribute to his father for leaving an "indelible mark" on the Duchy and being passionate about driving forward change.

He has vowed to make a difference in his new role, writing: "I am committed to the cause of tackling climate change, and I am proud of the estate’s efforts to contribute to this challenge.

"If we can also help respond to social challenges such as mental health and homelessness, I will feel my term as Duke has been worthwhile."