Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Carole Middleton copies her daughter Kate all the time - did you notice?
Subscribe

Carole Middleton copies daughter Princess Kate's style all the time - have you noticed?

Carole Middleton is inspired by her daughter Princess Kate's fashionable looks

Princess Kate wears pink, Carole wears identical dress to Royal Ascot
Lily Waddell
Lily WaddellPremium Content Editor

Princess Kate is a style icon we are all in awe of, so of course she has inspired her mum Carole Middleton’s wardrobe choices over the years. The 68-year-old party planner has been paying attention to her 41-year-old daughter’s outfits and borrowing a few style tips, especially when it comes to important occasions. But how many of these looks have you noticed?

Scroll down to see all of our favourite mother and daughter twinning moments…

Princess Kate and Carole Middleton’s ME+EM pink dress  

Princess Kate wears pink, Carole wears identical dress to Royal Ascot© Getty

All eyes were on Princess Kate this week at The Chelsea Flower Show 2023 when she repeated a favourite look of hers: a pink silk ME+EM shirt dress. The Princess of Wales looked pretty in the pink pleated number that featured a cinched waist and buttons all the way down the dress, pairing it with nude platform sandals. Confident in her own style, she previously wore the elegant outfit years earlier when she visited Scotland in 2021. 

The year after Princess Kate wore it for the first time, her mum Carole knew it was the dress she wanted to wear to Royal Ascot. At the time, the party planner put her own spin on the sophisticated look as she chose completely different accessories - dressing it with a fancy black fascinator and matching handbag. 

 

Princess Kate and Carole Middleton’s blue coat dress

Carole Middleton and Princess Kate both wear royal blue© Getty

In recent weeks, Carole honoured her daughter with her choice of the royal blue coat dress at the King’s Coronation. The mum looked beautiful in the blue coat dress featuring a romantic silk satin butterfly lapel and matching cuffs. 

Her headband was a perfect match for the dress and she complemented the outfit with nude heels. It was a classy look she had borrowed from her daughter who had worn a blue coat dress in a similar style just months earlier, do you remember? 

Carole had even been inspired by Princess Kate’s accessories as the Princess of Wales had also worn nude heels.   

Princess Kate and Carole Middleton in pink coat dress

Carole Middleton and Kate Middleton wear pink coat dresses© Getty

Princess Kate chose a very special outfit for her final appearance before the birth of her first child Prince George in 2013. On the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony, the royal looked glowing in a blush pink Alexander McQueen coat dress featuring pearl buttons. Completing her look, she wore a matching hat with a statement bow. 

It was a look loved and admired by so many - especially her mum who picked out an incredibly similar outfit to wear to her daughter Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017. Four years later, Carole copied her daughter Kate’s look right down to the matching hat. She looked wonderful and it was the perfect choice for the mother of the bride too. We really loved that look! 

Princess Kate and Carole wear same fascinator

Carole Middleton and Kate Middleton wear identical fascinators© Getty

Mother like daughter! Carole borrowed Princess Kate’s Jane Corbett fascinator when she made a glamorous arrival at the Royal Ascot in 2010.  The Princess of Wales had picked out the statement fascinator to go with her blue dress for a friend’s wedding in 2009. 

Always looking to Kate for fashion inspiration, she also paired the fascinator with a blue dress. Totally gorgeous!

Princess Kate and Carole in patterns  

Princess Kate and Carole wear similar patterned dresses© Getty

Taking a leaf out of Kate’s book once again, Carole was inspired by her daughter’s patterned Alexander McQueen dress she wore in Canada in 2016. The following year she chose a very similar looking number from Rumour London for Wimbledon, although her patterned dress cost a fraction of the price. 

Princess Kate and Carole in powder blue

Carole and Kate Middleton wear blue powder suit© Getty

Naturally, there have been a few times Princess Kate has copied her mum too when it comes to fashion! Remember when the mum-of-three looked gorgeous in her powder blue coat dress on the royal balcony in 2018

In May earlier that same year, Carole wowed everyone on arrival in her blue powder suit-style dress at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Princess Kate and Carole in red

For her first exclusive interview shoot in 2018, Carole was on the hunt for a Christmas-themed dress. Looking for inspiration, she looked back at her daughter Kate’s Christmas outfits and she was delighted to find the perfect red dress that could work for her too. She went out and got herself an identical copy of Kate’s incredibly festive red GOAT dress. They both looked so stylish! 

These twinning moments in recent years really capture how similar Princess Kate and her mum Carole are. We can’t wait to see what similar outfits they choose to wear next!

Other topics

More Royal Style

See more