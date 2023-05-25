Carole Middleton copies daughter Princess Kate's style all the time - have you noticed?

Princess Kate is a style icon we are all in awe of, so of course she has inspired her mum Carole Middleton’s wardrobe choices over the years. The 68-year-old party planner has been paying attention to her 41-year-old daughter’s outfits and borrowing a few style tips, especially when it comes to important occasions. But how many of these looks have you noticed?
Scroll down to see all of our favourite mother and daughter twinning moments…
Princess Kate and Carole Middleton’s ME+EM pink dress
All eyes were on Princess Kate this week at The Chelsea Flower Show 2023 when she repeated a favourite look of hers: a pink silk ME+EM shirt dress. The Princess of Wales looked pretty in the pink pleated number that featured a cinched waist and buttons all the way down the dress, pairing it with nude platform sandals. Confident in her own style, she previously wore the elegant outfit years earlier when she visited Scotland in 2021.
Her headband was a perfect match for the dress and she complemented the outfit with nude heels. It was a classy look she had borrowed from her daughter who had worn a blue coat dress in a similar style just months earlier, do you remember?
Carole had even been inspired by Princess Kate’s accessories as the Princess of Wales had also worn nude heels.
Princess Kate and Carole Middleton in pink coat dress
Princess Kate chose a very special outfit for her final appearance before the birth of her first child Prince George in 2013. On the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony, the royal looked glowing in a blush pink Alexander McQueen coat dress featuring pearl buttons. Completing her look, she wore a matching hat with a statement bow.
It was a look loved and admired by so many - especially her mum who picked out an incredibly similar outfit to wear to her daughter Pippa Middleton’s wedding in 2017. Four years later, Carole copied her daughter Kate’s look right down to the matching hat. She looked wonderful and it was the perfect choice for the mother of the bride too. We really loved that look!
Princess Kate and Carole wear same fascinator
Mother like daughter! Carole borrowed Princess Kate’s Jane Corbett fascinator when she made a glamorous arrival at the Royal Ascot in 2010. The Princess of Wales had picked out the statement fascinator to go with her blue dress for a friend’s wedding in 2009.
Always looking to Kate for fashion inspiration, she also paired the fascinator with a blue dress. Totally gorgeous!
For her first exclusive interview shoot in 2018, Carole was on the hunt for a Christmas-themed dress. Looking for inspiration, she looked back at her daughter Kate’s Christmas outfits and she was delighted to find the perfect red dress that could work for her too. She went out and got herself an identical copy of Kate’s incredibly festive red GOAT dress. They both looked so stylish!
These twinning moments in recent years really capture how similar Princess Kate and her mum Carole are. We can’t wait to see what similar outfits they choose to wear next!