Princess Kate's next tiara moment after wowing at Jordan royal wedding?

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the guests at Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's royal wedding in June

The Princess of Wales dazzled us with her unexpected tiara moment at the Jordan royal wedding last month.

Kate teamed her pink sequin Jenny Packham gown with the diamond and pearl Lover's Knot tiara, once worn frequently by her late mother-in-law, Diana, Princess of Wales.

WATCH: William and Kate wow at Jordan royal wedding banquet

Before Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's nuptials, the royal last sported the sparkling headpiece at the State Banquet for South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa last November.

And just a month later, Kate wore the Lotus Flower Tiara for the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace, but when will the Princess wear the jewels again?

IN PHOTOS: Queen Camilla enjoys rare lunch date with son Tom Parker Bowles

© Royal Hashemite Court William in a tux and Kate in a glittering Jenny Packham gown with the Lover's Knot tiara at the Jordan royal wedding

© Getty The Princess wearing the Lotus Flower Tiara at the Diplomatic Corps reception last December

A US state visit could be on the cards in the coming months after President Joe Biden's meeting with King Charles at Windsor Castle on Monday.

White House spokeswoman press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Mr Biden had accepted an invite from the King during a telephone call back in April.

© Getty King Charles and President Biden met for tea at Windsor Castle

She said: "He congratulated the King on his upcoming coronation, they have a very friendly conversation, he has a good relationship with the King.

"He talked about how he enjoyed visiting the Queen back in 2021 when he and the First Lady came to Windsor and he hoped to visit again soon.

"Actually, during the call the King offered for him to come and do a state visit which the President accepted.

"So they will see each other again very soon, they have a very good relationship, there are many things that they both care about, key shared values, key shared issues, that they want to continue to discuss like climate change.

"And that conversation will continue in the visit in the near future."

GALLERY: 12 of Princess Kate's funniest and most relatable reactions at Wimbledon

© Getty Kate at the state banquet last November

She added: "I do not have a timeline, I can't say when it will be but the president was appreciative of the offer by the King and looks forward to it."

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman at the time said they would not comment on the arrangement.

Monday's tea at Windsor Castle was not an official state visit. State visits typically involve a review of a military guard of honour and a white-tie state banquet, with senior members of the royal family in attendance.

The royal ladies usually wear tiaras at state banquets, the annual Diplomatic Corps reception, and at the State Opening of Parliament. So, a tiara moment could soon be on the horizon for Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.

The warm rapport between King Charles and Mr Biden was evident as they inspected a Guard of Honour in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, with the pair pictured shaking hands and the US leader later seen placing his hand on the monarch's back.

© Getty The King and the US President shared a laugh

© Getty A warm rapport between the two men

The King and the President last met on the eve of the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last September, when a reception was held for dignitaries ahead of the national event.

The visit to Windsor was part of a busy day for Mr Biden, who made a layover in London on the way to the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.