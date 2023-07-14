Mike Tindall makes cheeky dig about wife Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall is every inch the adoring husband to his beautiful equestrian wife, Zara Tindall, but on Thursday, he made a cheeky quip about his beloved - and it's so relatable.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the father of three shared a meme that depicted two sports commentators calmly watching a game before erupting into screaming cheers along with a humungous crowd behind them.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple are always laughing together

Written alongside the video were the words: "When the wife is ready on time." The loved-up pair already held the title of the most relatable couple related to the royal family so it comes as no surprise Mike took to social media to make the hilarious comment.

However, the pair recently channelled their royally composed sides as they made their Wimbledon debut on Wednesday. The husband and wife duo are regulars at the annual tournament and were joined by Zara's step-aunt, Queen Camilla.

© Getty Mike and Zara Tindall arrive at Wimbledon 2023

Mike, 44, and Zara, 42, looked fabulous for the exciting day. Mike opted for a smart, light grey suit jacket which he paired with a crisp white shirt and charcoal grey trousers and accessorised with a stripy tie.

Meanwhile, Zara oozed glamour matching her husband's stripes with a stunning striped midi dress by ME+EM. The elegant shirt-like gown, featured three-quarter-length sleeves which were rolled up at the cuff, and a waist-cinching belt in the same black and white pattern.

© Getty Zara looked beautiful in a striped dress and tan wedges

The daughter of Princess Anne slipped into a pair of the most perfect summer cork wedges which were a subtle shade of tan and added a slick off-white fedora to elevate her classic look. Zara also opted for a chic Aspinal cross-body bag featuring the same tanned and beige colour palette as her stylish footwear.

Despite their royal ties, Mike and Zara didn't get a chance to catch up with The Firm as they were sat outside of the Royal Box, as they are every year.

Why don't Mike and Zara sit in the Royal Box?

It is likely that the couple do not sit in the Royal Box as Zara is a brand ambassador for Rolex, and so sits in the seats designated for the watch company's special guests, which are close to the Royal Box.

© Getty The couple don't sit in the Royal Box

Who are Mike and Zara's children?

When the couple isn't enjoying themselves at exciting events, they are the doting parents to three children: Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, two.

© Photo: Getty Images Mike is a doting dad of three

Mike and Zara choose to keep their three little ones out of the public eye, but their eldest two are occasionally spotted accompanying their adoring parents at major royal events such as The Platinum Jubilee and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

Zara and her son Lucas

One thing that is for sure is that Mia and Lena have certainly inherited their dad Mike's sporty side, as he exclusively told HELLO! in January: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."