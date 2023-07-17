The Prince of Wales confused a young onlooker when he met them during a special meet and greet

The Prince of Wales can't travel anywhere without a fuss and fanfare as the next heir to the throne, but in a hilarious exchange with a young onlooker, he was mistaken for an MP instead of a member of the royal family.

In a clip taken on a Windsor walkabout, that has since gone viral on TikTok, William asks a young boy: "Do you know what my name is?" and he innocently replies: "Erm… the government?"

"I'm not the government, do I look like the government do I?" laughs King Charles' son.

After he reveals his name, the youngster exclaims: "You're Prince William?" as though he can't quite believe it.

After shaking the royal's hand, the boy turns to his mother and says: "That's Prince William mummy!"

Fans loved the awkward exchange and took to the comments section of @The.royal.watcher's feed to share their thoughts.

© Getty Prince William was praised for his response

"I love this! He's such a lovely, lovely man. Taking interest in everything the little lad said," and "Great sense of humour" praised fans. Others branded the wholesome video "adorable".

One fan pointed out: "I love how he continues his mother's mannerisms with kneeling down when talking to kids."

William was compared to his mother Diana

Last week it was William's wife Princess Kate's turn to receive praise from royal fans when she had her own adorable interaction with a child.

In a clip shared by Instagram fan account @katemiddletonprincessofwales, which has gained thousands of likes, the royal is seen speaking to a little boy during a visit to Wimbledon.

Kate was about to leave the room but after a boy excitedly called out: "Hi Princess!" she couldn't help but stop for a short chat.

The Princess of Wales showed great interest in the boy’s toy submarine, which the royal called “very cool” before telling the tot it was nice to meet him, and waving goodbye.

© Getty Princess Kate impressed everyone with her response to a young fan

The candid interaction has been declared “charming” by royal fans, who were quick to take to social media after the post started circling online. “The difference she made to that child’s day is going to last a lifetime!” commented a fan, as another agreed: “You can definitely tell she has children. Love how she asked about his cool toy.”

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince George attended the Wimbledon final

William and Kate allowed their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte to join them to watch the historic Wimbledon Men's Singles final on Sunday.

The youngsters won the hearts of viewers as they mimicked their mother's expressions while watching the nail-biting match.

Charlotte was seen with the same expressions as her mum

The whole family went through a rollercoaster of emotions, shouting, clapping and looking tense as they watched on from the royal box. George and Charlotte looked thrilled to see Carlos Alcaraz scoop the win as the action drew to a close.