Watch: Princess Kate’s interaction with young fan at Wimbledon captures fans’ hearts

The Princess of Wales ran into a young royal fan during her most recent Wimbledon visit

The Princess of Wales cast a wave of excitement over Wimbledon when she made an unexpected arrival at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club earlier this week.

Princess Kate, 41, channelled Princess Diana by recreating one of her most famous looks from the 1980s in a vintage-style mint blazer from luxury brand, Balmain. The royal elevated her retro silhouette by adding a silky pleated skirt and crisp white Gianvito Rossi heels.

© Visionhaus Princess Kate attended the second day of Wimbledon

The wife of Prince William may have won Wimbledon fashion in her immaculate mint ensemble, but an unseen moment from the day has also won the hearts of royal fans. Watch it below…

WATCH: Princess Kate has the sweetest reaction with a young fan at Wimbledon

In a clip shared by Instagram fan account @katemiddletonprincessofwales, which has gained thousands of likes, the royal is seen speaking to a little boy after he excitedly calls out: "Hi Princess!"

Stopping to speak to the little boy before she stepped out onto Centre Court, the royal pauses, before approaching the child and asking him for his name.

The Princess of Wales showed great interest in the boy’s toy submarine, which the royal called “very cool” before telling the tot it was nice to meet him, and waving goodbye.

© Getty Princess Kate charmed the young royal fan

The candid interaction has been declared “charming” by royal fans, who were quick to take to social media after the post started circling online. “The difference she made to that child’s day is going to last a lifetime!” commented a fan, as another agreed: “You can definitely tell she has children. Love how she asked about his cool toy.”

© Getty The royal channeled the late Princess Diana in a Balmain blazer

“Such a dear and compassionate Princess who never misses anything happening around her. Such a reward,” chimed in a third fan.

© Getty The stylish royal kept her makeup understated for the prestigious sporting occasion

The Princess did not attend Wimbledon with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis, who have not yet broken up from school for the summer holidays.

© Clive Brunskill Roger Federer joined Princess Kate in the royal box

Prince William and Princess Kate’s eldest, George, is a keen tennis player, however, having had lessons with tennis legend and Wimbledon record-holder Roger Federer.

Roger, who has a close friendship with the Princess of Wales, described Prince George as a "cute boy", and said he hoped he would maintain his enthusiasm for the sport as he grows up.

"I love to see that they're into tennis or into sports... his mum has always enjoyed their tennis... I hope that he'll still say the same in a few years' time," Roger said.

© Getty Images Princess Kate is a regular attendee at Wimbledon

The eight-time Wimbledon champion has since retired from the sport, but maintained his legend status when he joined the Princess on Centre Court this week to cheer on players from the royal box.

