The sweet meaning behind Princess Beatrice's baby name revealed The royal has named her daughter Sienna

On Friday, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi delighted fans as they shared the name of their baby daughter for the first time, revealing they'd called her Sienna.

DISCOVER: How birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter impacts Zara Tindall and her children

In a personal tweet, Beatrice shared a sweet photo of the baby's footprints and wrote: "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna." Wolfie is the nickname for Edoardo's son from his previous marriage to architect Dara Huang.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice welcomes arrival of baby daughter

A family friend of the couple has now explained the sweet meaning behind the name the couple chose for their little girl.

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo asks fan opinions on rustic dining room

READ: How Princess Beatrice's sustainable wedding was a sign of change

"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess's hair colour and Beatrice's which the new baby shares," they said.

In keeping with tradition, the tot's middle name, Elizabeth, has a sweet connection to her great-grandmother, the Queen. The name announcement comes 13 days after the baby's birth on 18 September.

In comparison, Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, did not confirm the name of her baby son August until 11 days after he was born in February.

The couple shared the news on Friday

And similarly, it was two weeks before the Duke and Duchess of York shared Princess Beatrice's name with the world after her birth in August 1988.

Edoardo also shared an adorable post on Instagram using the same photo as Beatrice did. "Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi," he wrote. "Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us.

MORE: Royal baby gifts Princess Beatrice's daughter would love

READ: Why the birth of Princess Beatrice's daughter is special for Princess Eugenie

"Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart."

He added: "A massive thank you to the Midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.