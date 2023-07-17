Princess Beatrice's husband shares unseen wedding photos as he pays tribute to 'beautiful wife'

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in Windsor in July 2020

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared some stunning never-seen-before images as he paid a sweet tribute to his 'beautiful wife' Princess Beatrice on their third wedding anniversary.

The property developer shared two new photographs from the couple's intimate Windsor wedding, which showed a close-up of the bride holding her bouquet.

The arrangement was made by Patrice Van Helden, co-owner of RVH Floral Design. It featured trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o’hara garden roses, pink wax flower, baby pink astilbe and a sprig of myrtle.

A delicate diamond wedding band could be seen on Beatrice's finger, while the intricate embellishment on her dress could also be spotted in the background.

The Princess, now 34, wore a remodelled version of one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Norman Hartnell gowns, along with Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe Tiara.

The second unseen snap shared by Edo showed a close-up of the floral arrangements around the door of the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Royal Lodge, Windsor.

"Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world. I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you. Xx," Edoardo wrote in the caption.

The proud father-of-two also posted a photograph of his wife as they attended Royal Ascot last month, with Beatrice looking stunning in a floral and lace Monique L'Huillier dress.

See what Beatrice had to say about her big day in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks intimate royal wedding for the first time

Beatrice and Edoardo, who began dating in late 2018, tied the knot on 17 July 2020 in front of a handful of guests, keeping in line with COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

Among the guests were their parents, siblings, and the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple had originally been due to marry at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in May that year, but had to postpone their nuptials due to the global pandemic.

© Getty The couple's first public outing

© Getty The couple at Royal Ascot last month

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first child, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi, on 18 September 2021, but have opted not to share any photographs of their daughter publicly.

Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

Ahead of their anniversary, Beatrice and Edoardo were among the spectators in the royal box at Wimbledon on Friday.