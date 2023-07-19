Why Lady Louise Windsor's summer break could be full on

Prince Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor has now broken up from St Andrews University for summer

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will no doubt be pleased to have their daughter Lady Louise Windsor back from her first year at St Andrews University in Scotland. However, the 19-year-old royal could be set for a busy summer with not much free time and here's why…

Last summer, it was reported by The Sun that Louise took on a summer job at a local garden centre, so there's every chance she could pick that back up.

It was said that the royal earned around £6.63 per hour at her summer job last season, choosing to work several days a week once her exams were over in June.

Her tasks have included helping out on the tills, greeting customers, and pruning and potting plants at the garden centre.

The uni halls at St Andrews

The university website encourages students to engage in part-time work and even has top tips for CVs and interviews.

The site also has a list of current vacancies in the nearby area, with adverts looking for lifeguards, nannies, and tutors. The royal may prefer something a little closer to home, however, near her parents' house Bagshot Park in Surrey.

© Photo: Getty Images The royal is studying English

Lady Louise is studying English at university, following in the footsteps of her cousin, Prince William, who famously met future wife Kate Middleton at the Scottish uni. William went on to earn a Scottish Master of Arts degree in geography, while Kate graduated with a degree in history of art.

© Getty Kate at her university graduation in 2005

In a 2020 interview with Christine Lamb for The Sunday Times, Lady Louise's mum Duchess Sophie explained: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living.

"Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

© Getty Prince Edward and wife Sophie want their children to lead relatively normal lives

Other non-working royals like Princess Beatrice and Eugenie have their own careers away from the monarchy.

Princess Beatrice is Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech company Afiniti. She was previously an associate at investment firm Sandbridge Capital and before that she had a role as an intermediate coordinating producer at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

While Eugenie may be currently on maternity leave, after welcoming her second son earlier this year, her job is being a director for the art gallery Hauser & Wirth.

© David M. Benett Sisters Beatrice and Eugenie have 'normal' jobs

After gaining a 2:1 in English literature and history of art from Newcastle University in 2012, Eugenie moved to New York for a year to work for online auction firm Paddle8.

She then moved back to her hometown of London to begin her role as associate director at Hauser & Wirth in 2015, and was then promoted to director two years later.