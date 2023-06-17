Why did Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex miss Trooping the Colour?

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's children were not on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch the flypast

Royal watchers were eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex at Trooping the Colour on Saturday 17 June.

However, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's children were noticeably absent from the carriage procession, despite having taken a key role during last year's event and joining the senior members of the royal family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch the military flypast.

Duchess Sophie was the first royal to arrive in the carriage procession, taking prime position alongside Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence, with Queen Camilla and Princess Kate and the three Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince following in a carriage closely behind.

It was a big moment for Prince Edward, who marked a major first by riding alongside the monarch on horseback. But where were his children Lady Louise, 19, and her younger brother James, 15?

© Getty Duchess Sophie rode in a carriage alongside Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence at Trooping the Colour

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!’s Online Royal Correspondent, explained: "The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's children are not expected to be working members of the royal family and King Charles is reportedly in favour of a slimmed-down monarchy.

"Just like the King and Queen's coronation, only working royals appeared on the balcony to watch the flypast."

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by just a few members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour

Additionally, the teenagers' busy school and university exam schedules may have prevented them from taking part in the annual event.

"It's also an important time for Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, in terms of their education. Lady Louise is studying English at the University of St Andrews, while James will be working towards his GCSEs, so that may also explain their absence," Danielle added.

© Getty Lady Louise and James' busy university and school exam schedules will no doubt have prevented them from attending

Last year, royal fans will remember Lady Louise borrowed straight from her mum’s wardrobe by pairing her floral dress with the Duchess' beige Philip Treacy hat, which she previously wore to Trooping the Colour in 2009.

She previously attended the event in 2019, looking smart in a navy dress alongside her younger brother.

© Getty The Wales children were certainly enjoying the RAF display at Trooping the Colour

For this year’s slightly pared-back occasion, the Mall was filled with thousands of people who greeted the King with cheers and applause as he led members of the royal family onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Charles was joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children, Princess Anne and the Edinburghs as he acknowledged the spectators with a wave.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lady Louise is busy studying at the University of St Andrews

Trooping the Colour is a social as well as a ceremonial occasion that marks the Sovereign’s birthday with pomp and pageant.

The event featured around 1,500 soldiers in total and hundreds of Guardsmen were lined up on the parade ground waiting to be inspected by King, who will be joined by the mounted royal Colonels, including the Queen and Kate in a carriage.

© Getty Duchess Sophie rode without her children in the carriage procession

For the first time since 1989, all five regiments of Foot Guards – the Welsh, Scots, Irish, Coldstream and Grenadier – were on parade together for Trooping.

The colour, or regimental flag, that will be trooped in front of hundreds of Guardsmen and officers will be the King’s Colour of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.