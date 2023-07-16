Princess Charlotte delights at Wimbledon with adorable behaviour – see photo

Princess Charlotte made history on Sunday when she attended Wimbledon for the first time, but it wasn't simply her cute ensemble and love of tennis that delighted royal watchers.

Before the eight-year-old had even taken her seat in the royal box, she charmed attendees with her adorable behaviour when she stopped to stroke a police dog named Stella.

In the super-sweet photo, Princess Charlotte bends down to stroke the white and brown spaniel, with royal fans obsessed with the behind-the-scenes moment.

© Getty Princess Charlotte is a dog lover

"Too cute!" one wrote, while another commented: "Adorable," while another admired the young royal's temperament, writing: "Don't know what it is about Charlotte, but she just gives off special vibes."

© Getty The sibling duo appeared in high spirits

Other royal fans praised Prince George, who spent time with his parents and sister talking to children involved in the tennis tournament.

"Prince George transitioning from boy to young man. He's going to be a heartbreaker! Those Wales genes," one praised, while another said: "Prince George's confidence is shining through."

© Getty Princess Kate held her daughter's hand at Wimbledon

A third agreed, commenting: "It is lovely to see Prince George growing in confidence."

This year is the heir to the throne's second time at Wimbledon. In 2022 the nine-year-old attended alone with Princess Kate and Prince William, before Princess Charlotte joined in the fun this year.

© Getty Charlotte looked happy at Wimbledon

Charlotte and George sat with their parents in the royal box for the occacion, a rare sight as children are not traditionally invited to sit there. In fact, only royal children are allowed to do so.

Unless they are members of the royal family, youngsters are not allowed to sit in the Royal Box under any circumstances.

We bet the young royals were pleased to be given the privilege, especially since Prince George has long held an interest in tennis. He began taking lessons aged five – even taking lessons with tennis pro Roger Federer.

Roger confirmed that he had been to the home of the Princess of Wales' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, to meet the young prince. And he said that the "cute" youngster had a good tennis technique after they played together.

The tennis champ described Prince George as a "cute boy", and said he hoped he would maintain his enthusiasm for the sport as he grows up. "I love to see that they're into tennis or into sports ... his mum has always enjoyed their tennis ... I hope that he'll still say the same in a few years' time," Roger said.

