Before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, the royal was no stranger to fame thanks to her previous role in hit TV drama, Suits. And although Meghan might not be acting anymore, she's still enjoying success in her previous career according to recent streaming data.

Nielsen's weekly streaming rankings show the legal drama, which starred the Duchess of Sussex in the role of Rachel Zane, found itself in the top spot recently thanks to a huge volume of TV fans watching the show between the period of 19th to the 25th of June.

WATCH: Prince Archie expertly walks pet dog in heartwarming clip

During this time, which marked the first week that the show was available in its entirety on Netflix, Suits was watched for 2.3 billion minutes, meaning fans still can't get enough of the American TV even four years after it came to an end.

Meghan joined the cast of the show when it first began back in 2011 and appeared as a regular up until 2018 when she departed.

Her character, Rachel, was in a relationship with lead character Mike Ross (played by Patrick J. Adams), and, at the end of season seven, the couple married and moved to Seattle due to both actors quitting their roles.

Meghan did not reprise her role for season eight or the final ninth season as the star left her acting career behind after meeting and falling in love with Prince Harry. Patrick, meanwhile, did make a return to the show in the final series as he reprised Mike Ross in a recurring role.

MORE: Meghan Markle's best bodycon dresses through the archives

MORE: How Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's education will differ from George, Charlotte and Louis

© USA Network Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits

Since the Duchess of Sussex quit acting, and since she and the Duke of Sussex stepped back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family, many have wondered whether Meghan might step back into the spotlight one day and revive her acting career.

However, it seems like it's not on Meghan's agenda to pick up a script anytime soon. Last year, in an interview with Variety, she was asked whether she would consider bringing it back around.

© Getty Meghan left Suits after meeting and falling in love with Prince Harry

"No. I'm done," Meghan asserted. "I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not." The royal then shared more about her experience in the acting industry and its "toxicity", as well as how she felt "convinced" she would not stay on Suits after being cast as Rachel Zane.

She continued: "The industry has shifted quite a bit since I was a part of it. For me, I had tried for so long to land on a show, filming all these pilots, wondering if they would get picked up.

© Getty Images Meghan insisted she wouldn't return to acting

"All of Season 1 on Suits, I was convinced I was going to get recast. All the time. It got to a point where the creator was like, 'Why are you so worried about this?'"