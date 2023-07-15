Meghan Markle stuns in chic midi dress in first appearance since documentary snub

Meghan Markle didn't appear to have a care in the world on Friday when she was spotted for the first time since it was revealed her Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry missed out on any Emmy nominations.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a trip to the farmer's market near her home in Montecito and mingled with vendors as she sampled the local delicacies and picked up a fresh bouquet of flowers.

WATCH: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry talk of 'pain' in Netflix docuseries

Meghan looked as stylish as ever, keeping cool in an oversized white shirt worn over a light khaki dress that fell just below her knees. She wore her long raven hair pulled back into a simple bun and added a pair of sandals and a large tote bag while shielding herself behind some sunglasses.

The Duchess of Sussex was without her husband, but she was accompanied by one of her beloved dogs and what appeared to be a security detail as she perused the many tents in photos obtained by Mail Online. According to the publication, Meghan went largely unrecognised but did politely smile when she was spotted by some of the locals.

© Getty Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries missed out on an Emmy nomination

Her appearance comes after her and Harry's Netflix docuseries failed to gain any recognition when the Emmy Award nominations were revealed on Wednesday. 'Harry & Meghan' was initially considered for Outstanding Documentary and Nonfiction Series, but it was overlooked altogether and received no nominations.

The series documented the couple's love story as well as the difficult decision to step down as senior working royals and relocate to the US. It also gave viewers a rare insight into their private family life as they released a plethora of intimate footage and shared adorable moments with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

© Twitter/Misan Harriman The documentary shared an insight into their family life

Clips included Harry riding a bike with Archie on the back, Lilibet crawling through the grass and the pair of them enjoying storytime with their dad. The documentary also featured lots of bombshell revelations, including Meghan claiming that her neighbours in Toronto were paid by members of the press to plant a camera in her back garden during the early days of her romance with Harry.

© Getty Harry and Meghan now live in Montecito

It's not all bad news though as the docuseries has been nominated for a Hollywood Critics Award. It was revealed on Twitter earlier this week when 'Harry & Meghan' appeared in the list of nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series.

The post read: "The 2023 HCA TV Awards nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series are: Harry & Meghan, Prehistoric Planet 2, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Rennervations, The 1619 Project, The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy."

© Getty Meghan and Harry's Netflix docuseries has been nominated for a Hollywood Critics Award

Fans rushed to the comments section to add their praise for the show, with one writing: "The Harry & Meghan series should win this category. Very well deserved!! Congratulations to the team for a job well done" and another adding: "Congrats to all nominees. I’ll be rooting for Harry & Meghan!"

The documentary was a massive hit for Netflix, with 2.4 million people tuning in for the release day.