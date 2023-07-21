Meghan Markle's mom Doria Ragland, 66, dazzles in red jumpsuit for surprise outing

Doria the art explorer! On Thursday, Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was photographed at Gagosian's gallery in Beverly Hills, where she and a friend checked out an exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Honor Titus. Chatting cheerfully, the yoga instructor and former social worker, 66, looked radiant and relaxed in a chic red jumpsuit perfect for summer heat, and she paired it with sandals and a simple gold chain necklace. The pals later dined at Il Fornaio restaurant.

Buzzy artist Honor Titus was just profiled in the New York Times, and the new exhibition is entitled "Advantage In." And he has a royal connection, too: according to the Times profile, Honor was among ten artists commissioned by King Charles III to create portraits of the Commonwealth's post-WWII Windrush Generation.

Neither Meghan nor Prince Harry were seen with Doria at the event; the Duke and Duchess' Montecito home, which they share with little ones Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, is about 90 miles up the coast from Beverly Hills. Doria resides in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of L.A., in a modest but stylish two-bedroom home she inherited from her late father.

Doria made her most recent appearance with her daughter and son-in-law across the country in NYC back in May, where the Duchess of Sussex, 41, was honored at the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Awards. And while Meghan certainly turned heads in a strapless gold midi-dress by Johanna Ortiz, Doria stunned herself in a fitted Armani shift dress featuring billowing sheer sleeves and a deep-V neckline. She even paid tribute to her grandchildren Archie and Lilibet with a delicate gold necklace — featuring a dainty circular charm engraved with Prince Harry and Meghan's children's names.

Meghan, Harry and their kids undoubtedly love having hands-on grandma Doria just a two-hour drive away versus a long Los Angeles-to-London flight. (The family famously relocated to Los Angeles in 2020.) Meghan wrote a beautiful, touching tribute to her mom in her former blog The Tig back in 2014.

"Dreadlocks. Nose ring. Yoga instructor. Social worker. Free spirit. Lover of potato chips & lemon tarts. And if the DJ cues Al Green's soul classic 'Call Me,' just forget it," the Duchess writes.

"She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you've ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers to the beat like she's been dancing since the womb.

"And you will smile. You won't be able to help it. You will look at her and you will feel joy. I'm talking about my mom."

Doria famously spoke out for the first time about her daughter's marriage, instant fame, and all the complications that followed in their Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan. "I remember when I first met [Harry] too," she said. "He was [this] 6'1 handsome man with red hair. Really great manners. He was just really nice and they looked really happy together. Like he was the one."

With that love, however, there have been enormous hurdles to overcome, of course. "The last five years have been challenging," she admitted.