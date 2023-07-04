Prince Harry gave a private jet tour with Meghan Markle and nobody noticed - watch

The Duke of Sussex showed off the luxury he travels in along with his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan Markle take both commercial and private flights for their work and personal lives, but when travelling in their private jet it is the pinnacle of luxury.

The Duke of Sussex gave a video tour of his private aircraft during their "freedom flight" from Canada to the US when they officially relocated in 2020.

"We are headed to Los Angeles," said Harry to the camera, gesturing keeping quiet and saying: "Shh." This alluded to the fact the couple moved countries without announcing it straight away, to try and evade the world's press.

The Prince took charge of the filming, showing Meghan's mother Doria Ragland sat in one of the single seats, as well as the couple's two dogs on the plane with one even snuggled in a cosy dog bed.

Meghan was also shown sitting in a plane seat, with Prince Archie, who was a baby at the time, on her lap. "Say hi Archie. We're about to go where mummy's from," she said with a smile, while wearing casual clothes and a bobble hat.

Harry travels by private jet occasionally

The spacious private plane features cream and brown interiors and enough room to lie down.

What else do we know about the Sussexes' private jet?

According to the MailOnline, Harry and Meghan's go-to plane is a lavish 12-seater Cessna jet.

© Photo: Getty Images The inside of the plane is so luxurious

Liberty Jet have reported that the couple's private jet currently retails for around $6.5million (£5.2million), and that's before a pilot is hired!

It is not known if the plane is rented by the couple for their trips or if they own it.

Where do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live now?

The couple live in the US now

When the couple jetted to the US, they spent some time in Tyler Perry's mansion before finding their own sprawling estate.

In Harry's book Spare he touched on how the couple paid for the lavish Montecito mansion, writing: "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage and in July 2020 we moved in."

© Giggster The couple have a giant outdoor pool

Their home is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock was listed on the rental platform Giggster for people to hire out for shoots and events before the couple bought it. The original listing, which includes images from before the royal couple moved in, reveals many of the rooms including the games space, wine cellar and family kitchen.

© netflix Prince Harry was filmed reading to Archie and Lilibet

Since that, we've seen incredible glimpses into the luxurious home life thanks to their Netflix docuseries, where cameras followed them around documenting their everyday lives.

Fans saw Prince Archie baking in the kitchen, Princess Lilibet crawling in the grass and Prince Harry conducting storytime in their chic lounge.