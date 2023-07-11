Princess Lilibet pulls endless adorable faces in precious rare clip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's adorable daughter will melt your heart in this sweet clip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rarely share clips of their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but in a precious moment caught on camera their daughter is seen pulling adorable faces.

In the royal couple's Netflix docuseries, they shared a few sweet family moments, including a very personal clip of Lilibet Diana when she was still in the hospital. The brand-new baby was resting on her father's chest as she pulled a few faces in her sleep – watch the video below.

Meghan could be heard soothing her daughter, saying: "It's okay. Are you ready to eat? Let's have some milk. Hi Lili."

Lilibet was wearing a tiny white knitted hat and was wrapped in a colourful printed blanket.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple welcomed their daughter in 2021

The little one was welcomed into the world on 4 June 2021.

When Lili was born, she looked just like her mum when she was a baby, as an unearthed picture of Meghan on her dad's chest reveals.

© Photo: Netflix Meghan Markle as a baby with her dad

In the photo with her father Thomas Markle, Meghan was seen with her mouth in a pout, and her own daughter sported that exact face in a candid moment. How sweet!

Princess Lilibet spotted on 4th July

Recently, Lilibet was spotted enjoying the 4th July parade with her parents and brother, near their family home in Montecito wearing a sweet blue floral dress with a peter pan collar, knee-high white socks and bright red shoes - a very similar style to her cousin Princess Charlotte.

Her gorgeous strawberry blonde hair was pulled into pigtails, clearly her go-to hairstyle.

The family watched as novelty cars, model T Fords, and local ambulances and fire trucks made their way through the streets, decked out in red, white and blue decorations.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have more children?

The couple are proud parents

With two children, many royal fans will be wondering if the Duke and Duchess will follow in the footsteps of Harry's older brother Prince William and try for a third baby. But what have the royal couple said about expanding their family?

Back in July 2019, Harry interviewed Dr Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine and during the chat the Prince remarked about having two children only. He said: "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

