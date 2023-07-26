Prince William's new role amid family summer holiday revealed

Prince William has announced that he is taking on an exciting new role just days before heading on his annual family holiday.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales shared that he will be working with The Fleming Centre as their royal patron to help tackle antimicrobial resistance and took to the official Twitter account of the Prince and Princess of Wales to share the news with royal watchers.

William penned: "Over one million people a year die as a result of antimicrobial resistance. The Fleming Centre will drive a global movement to tackle it. Proud to become Patron of the appeal to create this vital centre, which will educate, inspire and catalyse action to solve this problem."

Fans couldn't wait to leave messages for the Prince. One penned: "Thank you for taking this on and bringing attention to this important center." A second added: "Wow such an amazing centre!! I’m sure the appeal will be a huge success and thank you to our Prince of Wales for supporting such an important cause."

Meanwhile a third penned: "This is huge. Prince William's patronage will elevate this life-threatening issue that could affect any one of us. Well done Sir."

What is antimicrobial resistance?

According to the World Health Organisation, antimicrobial resistance, "occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death."

"As a result of drug resistance, antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective and infections become increasingly difficult or impossible to treat."

© Photo: Getty Images The announcement came ahead of William and Kate's annual family holiday

The important new role has come just days before he and his wife, Princess Kate, are expected to head off on a summer holiday with their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. The family enjoy a summer break every August but the exact location of their time off is yet to be revealed.

In the past, the Wales' have jetted off to the likes of the Isle of Scilly as well as their country Estate, Amer Hall in Norfolk. The couple often head to the island of Tresco which boasts pristine beaches and lavish scenery and is officially owned by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

© Photo: Getty Images Prince William first went there with his brother and parents

The royals often take a £600 round-trip helicopter journey to stay at Dolphin House, a paradisic island retreat situated between Tresco Abbey Garden and the Tresco Island Spa for an ultimate relaxation getaway.

Dolphin House is the perfect place for the royals to relax because as well as lavish views towards Round Island Lighthouse, the venue is set in the large private walled garden.

© Getty Images Tresco is very secluded

The holiday destination is a Firm favourite as Prince William first explored the sunny island in 1989 with his brother, Prince Harry, and his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana.