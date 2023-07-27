Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi cosy up on romantic date night in St Tropez

The royal couple are enjoying a mini break on the French Riviera following their wedding anniversary

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are soaking up the sun in St Tropez. Pictured leaving celebrity hotspot Le Club 55 on Wednesday, the couple was spotted cosying up on a private dock at sunset while waiting for a boat.

Sylvester Stallone, Kate Moss, Bono and Giorgio Armani are among Le Club 55's A-list clientele, and just last week Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz-Beckham were photographed heading to its restaurant along Pampelonne Beach.

For their romantic dinner date, Princess Beatrice, 34, stepped out in an A-line midi dress adorned with a demure rose print. Complete with a V-neckline and voluminous sleeves, the breezy style from Me+Em was perfect for a warm summer night on the French Riviera. Polishing off her date night look, Beatrice added nude ballet pumps by Chanel and a woven raffia clutch bag.

As for her husband, Edoardo, 39, put on a dapper display in a pair of tan trousers, a classic white linen shirt and suede loafers.

The couple – who tied the knot on 17 July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor – recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, and it looks like they're following the milestone with a luxurious trip to St Tropez.

Taking to Instagram a few weeks back, Edoardo commemorated their anniversary with a heartfelt post. Sharing several photos of Beatrice, one of which showed the royal bride holding her bouquet, he captioned them: "Happy wedding anniversary to the most beautiful wife in the world.

"I am so grateful for every moment we have shared, every challenge we have overcome, and every dream we have pursued together. I love you more than words can say, and I can't wait to celebrate many more anniversaries with you."

Prior to their trip to St Tropez, Beatrice and Edoardo recently attended the wedding of his step-sister, Phoebe Williams-Ellis, over the weekend. Phoebe is the stepdaughter of Edoardo's mother, Nikki Williams-Ellis.

© Getty Princess Beatrice recycled her pink Emilia Wickstead dress for the wedding of Edoardo's stepsister

In photos obtained by Mail Online, Beatrice was seen embracing the Barbiecore trend as she recycled the same Emilia Wickstead dress that she'd worn to Wimbledon in July.

The stunning countryside nuptials were held at St Oswald's church in Kirkoswald, Cumbria.

According to reports, the wedding was particularly special for both Beatrice and Edoardo as their 22-month-old daughter Sienna was asked to be a flower girl for the bride and groom. Meanwhile, Edoardo's son Wolfie, 7, who he shares with his ex-fiance, American architect Dara Huang, was reportedly appointed pageboy.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

Princess Beatrice shares a close bond with Wolfie, and in May, she made some rare comments about her stepson.

During her speech at the 10th annual Oscar's Book Prize winner's ceremony in Mayfair, Beatrice spoke about Wolfie's love of reading, saying: "The award holds a very special place in my heart.

"My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky."