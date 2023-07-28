WATCH: Prince William's response to excited Prince Louis is the sweetest

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently enjoying the summer holidays with their three children

The Prince and Princess of Wales are doting parents to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The young royals have joined their mum and dad for some major moments this year, including King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in May and the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony to mark the monarch's birthday in June.

George, ten, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, joined their mother Kate and step-grandmother Camilla in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour.

Following the ceremony, they appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the spectacular military flypast.

The youngsters were very enthusiastic about seeing all the different aircraft, including the Red Arrows, with each of them excitedly pointing out different elements to their parents.

We love this moment where William makes sure he speaks to each of his children in turn as they clamour for his attention.

Take a look in this sweet clip below…

WATCH: Prince William is an attentive dad to George, Charlotte and Louis

William and Kate are currently enjoying the summer school holidays with their children, who attend Lambrook school in Berkshire, close to their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.

© Getty The Wales family at Trooping the Colour in June

Typically the family-of-five like to spend the holidays at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, but it's also likely that they will join King Charles and Queen Camilla at Balmoral in Scotland for the monarch's annual summer retreat.

George celebrated his milestone tenth birthday last week, with William and Kate sharing a new portrait of their eldest child to mark the occasion.

© @milliepilkingtonphotography Prince George's tenth birthday portrait

The snap, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, shows the future King wearing a checked shirt, trousers and boots, as he poses on the steps at Windsor Castle.