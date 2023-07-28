Sad news for Meghan Markle after death of Suits colleague

Suits writer Justin Peacock has passed away at the age of 52, it has been confirmed. According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office, the celebrated writer – who also worked on Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer – passed away at his Los Angeles home on July 13. His death has been attributed to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Following the news, Justin's family released an official statement, that said: "Justin's brilliant mind, biting wit and passionate convictions will be forever missed by his friends and family."

Deadline reports that Justin had spent the last months of his life with peers on the WGA picket lines. Instead of flowers, anyone who wishes to honor the writer-producer with a donation is being asked to contribute to the WGA Strike Fund.

© USA Network Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits

Justin notably worked on three seasons of Suits from 2012-15, which means he would have been part of the crew at the same time as Meghan Markle. The former actress landed the role of Rachel Zane in 2011 and continued to portray the ambitious and talented paralegal until her last on-screen appearance in 2018.

For her role in Suits, Meghan even relocated from Los Angeles to Toronto, where she rented a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the neighbourhood of Seaton Village. She still remains close friends with a number of her former co-stars; Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Abigail Spencer were all in attendance at her 2018 wedding.

© USA Network The royal has often spoken about her fond memories from the show

While it has not been confirmed if Meghan and Justin worked closely together, it's highly likely that their paths may have crossed in table readings or on set.

Meghan has spoken often about her time on the show, which she remembers fondly. Speaking about Suits in 2013, the 41-year-old told Marie Claire: "I see Rachel as such a good friend, and when you play a character you love, it's so much easier.

© Getty Meghan and the cast and crew of Suits became good friends from the beginning

"I root for her; I'm almost like a fan. If I wasn't on the show, I would really love this show, because each of the characters are like someone you know. Rachel is like the ultimate best friend—who has a closet that I always borrow things from in my personal life."