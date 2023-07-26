How Meghan Markle will mark 42nd birthday with Prince Harry, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie next week

Meghan Markle is gearing up for some celebrating very soon because the Duchess of Sussex is turning 42 next week.

The mother-of-two, who was born in California on 4 August 1981, will no doubt be looking forward to some birthday festivities and being treated by her husband Prince Harry at their gorgeous mansion in Montecito.

But how will Meghan and her family be marking the special occasion?

Meghan and Prince Harry love nothing more than spending quality time together in their unit of four. Therefore, it's likely that the couple, who share four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet, will mark Meghan's birthday at their home in the Californian sunshine.

The royal couple gave fans an insight into their home life in their revealing self-titled Netflix documentary, including how their two children love being outside in their sprawling and picturesque garden, tending to their plants, feeding their chickens, and playing with their rescue dogs, Pula, Guy and Mia.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex will turn 42 next week

One adorable moment shown to viewers in the documentary saw doting dad Prince Harry pushing their youngest, Lilibet, around their garden in a pram. Another moment saw the family engaged in a game of football on the grass, with Archie and Harry particularly engaged in the sport.

It's also known that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who lives nearby the couple in California, is a frequent visitor at her daughter and son-in-law's house, so it's likely that the Duchess will be keen to involve her mum in her birthday celebrations.

© Getty Images The couple do enjoy a child-free night from time-to-time

But as much as the proud parents enjoy involving their young children in their milestone moments and activities, the couple, who wed in 2018, do enjoy the odd child-free night out.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted visiting delicious eateries in their local area, so perhaps the Duke of Sussex is planning a romantic dinner for his wife's special day?

© Instagram Meghan lives in Montecito with Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Earlier this summer, the couple were photographed enjoying a lunch date at a sushi bar in Montecito. The pair opted to keep things casual, in keeping with California's relaxed vibe, and sported summer outfits to enjoy some delicious cuisine.

Harry and Meghan were even joined by some famous faces on the lunch date, including Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband, Brad Fulchuck as well as Bumble CEO Whitney Wolf Herd and Texas oil heir, Michael Herd. The group were also joined by A-Listers Cameron Diaz and her musician husband, Benji Madden.

© Netflix The couple, pictured here celebrating Lilibet's first birthday, may choose to celebrate at home

Meghan and Prince Harry have plenty of other A-List friends they may want to incorporate into Meghan's birthday celebrations. The couple are firm friends with other famous faces including famed actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry, tennis champion Serena Williams, James Corden, Elton John and Oprah Winfrey.

© Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex will celebrate her birthday next month

But away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood – Meghan often opts to live a more holistic lifestyle. The Duchess has been pictured taking hikes in California with friends and going on walks with her beloved dogs. So it's likely that the royal might opt for a wholesome hike to mark another year around the sun.