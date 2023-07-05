Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis noticeably missing from King Charles' Scottish coronation

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the few royals who joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Scottish coronation on Wednesday.

The royal couple, who have travelled to Edinburgh for Holyrood Week, opted to leave their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis at home due to their school schedule. The royal children will begin their summer holidays on Saturday.

At the May coronation, the royal kids stole the hearts of the nation when they accompanied their parents at the historic service at Westminster Abbey.

It was a particularly big day for George, who had a major role as one of his grandfather's pages of honour. The youngster looked the part as he wore a knee-length scarlet coat with gold trimmings.

The eldest son of Prince William and Kate completed his regal outfit with white breeches, a white satin waistcoat and carried a small ceremonial sword. He joined Queen Camilla's grandsons, 13-year-old twins Gus and Louis Lopes, and 13-year-old Freddy Parker Bowles, who were wearing matching scarlet robes for the occasion.

© Getty The royal children will no doubt be at school

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Princess Charlotte could be seen leading the way with her younger brother Prince Louis. Princess Charlotte sweetly held Louis' hand as they made a special appearance at the coronation.

They later joined their parents in a carriage as part of the procession after the newly-crowned King and Queen left Westminster Abbey for Buckingham Palace before a family appearance on the balcony.

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the May Coronation

For the Scottish ceremony, King Charles will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the nation's crown jewels – at a special service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral.

The ceremony will feature centuries-old aspects of Scottish royal tradition along with new additions such as music written especially for the occasion. Before the service, there will be a Royal Procession and a People's Procession along the Royal Mile involving around 100 people.

The Stone of Destiny is also expected to play a part in the ceremony and there will also be a fly-past by the Red Arrows following the event.