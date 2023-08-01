Meghan Markle's annual birthday wish is so empowering

The Duchess of Sussex will celebrate her 42nd birthday on Friday 4 August, and will no doubt have something special planned with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Once upon a time, the former Suits star gave us an insight into what she liked to wish for each year.

Meghan used to run the now defunct-lifestyle blog, The Tig, where she would share her inner thoughts, beauty and travel tips and recipes.

Back in 2016, the future Duchess wrote in a post: "My mom has always said that birthdays are your own personal New Year. Your own chance to make resolutions just for yourself and what you prognosticate for your year ahead."

She added: "More surprises, more adventure, more opportunities to grow, more days filled with giggles and cheeky jokes, more delicious meals, and more inspiration. Always more inspiration."

We think those are pretty empowering words to live by.

Harry and Meghan's romance began after the pair arranged a date at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse London in the summer of 2016. See what they had to reveal about their first date in the clip below...

While the Duchess has generally celebrated her birthday privately, Harry reportedly whisked her away to Botswana for her 36th birthday in 2017.

A year later on her first birthday as a member of the royal family, the couple attended Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks' wedding in Surrey. Meghan looked stunning in a colour block pastel midi dress from Club Monaco with a black Philip Treacy hat and Aquazzura heels for the occasion.

In 2019, it was an extra-special birthday for the Duchess as it was her first one as a first-time mum. Harry and Meghan spent the day in private at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, with their then three-month-old son Archie.

HELLO! exclusively revealed at the time that the Duchess' birthday cake was supplied by the Luminary Bakery. The tiered carrot cake was beautifully decorated with dried oranges and garnishes, with "Happy Birthday Meghan" written in chocolate icing.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 before moving permanently to the US. The pair bought their first home in Montecito in July 2020 and a year later, welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.