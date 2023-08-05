Queen Camilla lauded as 'amazing' and 'hands-on' granny in sweet interview

Queen Camilla has been lauded as an "amazing" and "hands-on" grandmother by her former daughter-in-law, Sara Parker-Bowles.

Sara, who is a fashion editor, opened up about Her Royal Highness whilst being interviewed on Lorraine by Christine Lampard on Wednesday. Sara is the ex-wife of Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, and the mother of their two children, Frederick, 13, and Lola, 16.

"She's an amazing granny," Sara started. "She's really hands-on, and she's really into it. She wants to know everything that they're into. She loves jewelry and she's really knowledgeable about it. Lola is obsessed as well, so they always chat about that."

In 2022, Camilla revealed how she and one of her granddaughters bonded over their love for the viral literary game, Wordle. She told Vogue at the time: "I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter.

© Getty Sara and Tom Parker Bowles on their wedding day in 2005

"She'll text me to say, 'I've done it in three', and I say, 'Sorry, I've done it in two today.' It's very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are!" Camilla is also the doting grandmother to Eliza, 15, and 13-year-old twins, Louis and Gus who are the children of Camilla's daughter, Laura Lopes.

Eager royal watchers will have noticed that Louis and Gus, along with Charles' eldest grandchild, Prince George, made an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during his Coronation on 6 May.

© Getty Camilla alongside her grandson Freddie at the coronation

The decision to include the youngsters - who, other than Prince George, are largely kept out of the spotlight - sent a message of unity as a blended family.

Her Majesty's coronation dress even had a sweet tribute to her grandchildren. A close-up photo of the historic gown revealed she had all of their names embroidered on the bottom skirt along with her children, Tom and Laura's names.

© Getty Queen Camilla's dress had been embroidered with two terriers in golden thread and her children and grandchildren's names

The decadent gown also featured two gold terrier pups to pay tribute to her and King Charles' rescue dogs, Beth and Bluebell. The royal couple adopted the furry duo from Battersea Dogs' and Cats' Home in 2017.

It's safe to say Camilla has the sweetest connection with her grandchildren and the feeling is mutual, as the youngsters have the sweetest nickname for her, "Gaga". Camilla even has a personalised necklace with their names inscribed on a ruby and gold pendant.

© Dave Shopland/Shutterstock Camilla is rarely without the sentimental necklace

The Queen is rarely seen without the sentimental piece. It has 'L', 'F', 'G', 'L' and 'E' for Lola, Freddy, Gus, Eliza, and Louis. The centre of the precious pendant features a small circular ruby - which also happens to be Camilla's birthstone.

Camilla shares her children Tom and Laura with her ex-husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles. The former couple were married from 1973 until 1995 and have remained on good terms since their divorce.