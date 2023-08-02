Royals as Barbie and Ken Dolls – the plastic-fantastic transformations you need to see

We used the AI Barbie filter on some of our favourite royals

Barbiemania continues to reign supreme! And now, the AI Barbie filter is taking over Tik Tok. Transforming us mere mortals into Barbie and Ken dolls, the social media trend is bringing Barbieland to the real world – and we thought we'd try it out on the royals. From Princess Kate and Queen Camilla to Mike and Zara Tindall, these plastic-fantastic transformations totally surprised us. Take a look below…

Princess of Wales

Princess Kate in a pink power suit is already a vibe, and so is her Barbie. We weren't expecting the candyfloss locks, but we're not mad about it either.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana loved a statement knit, so it's only right that her Barbie has one too.

Princess Beatrice

All hail Princess Bar-Bea! We reckon the ultra-glam royal would actually rock this beehive updo and puff-sleeved blouse in real life.

Queen Camilla

Hey Royal Barbie! We're obsessed with Queen Camilla's tiny accessories – just look at the miniature versions of her Launer handbag and Philip Treacy hat. This Barbie would definitely be BFFs with President Barbie.

Zara and Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall is serving unlimited Kenergy right now. The former rugby star, 44, could rival Ryan Gosling with his bleach-blonde locks and doll-sized suit.

Clearly a fan of the Tik Tok trend, Mike posted the Barbie-fied versions of himself and his wife Zara on Instagram to mark their wedding anniversary this week. "Thanks for the messages, it's been a great 12 years. Feel we are getting younger!!! #zarbieandTen," he quipped in the caption.

Showing off Zara's sporty side, the mum-of-three's doll is dressed in yoga leggings, and she also has the longest blonde locks, just like Barbie Rapunzel.