Prince Archie's wholesome hobby passed down from Prince Harry’s royal summers

Discover how Prince Harry has inspired his son Prince Archie, four, with this very wholesome hobby

Prince Harry, 38, spent his childhood summers in Balmoral, along with other members of the royal family, enjoying leisurely outdoor pastimes such as hiking and horse riding but this is the wholesome hobby he's now passed down to his son, Prince Archie.

In the Duke of Sussex's memoir Spare, he inadvertently revealed his son's pastime when he wrote: "So, naturally, when this hummingbird arrived, and swooped around our kitchen, and flitted through the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we've set the baby's playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals, I thought hopefully, greedily, foolishly: Is our house a detour—or a destination? For half a second I was tempted to let the hummingbird be. Let it stay. But no. Gently I used Archie’s fishing net to scoop it from the ceiling, carry it outside."

Prince Philip passed down his love for fly fishing to his son King Charles who keenly taught his sons Prince William and Prince Harry to fish. So perhaps the Duke is now passing the baton on to his son.

Although it is believed the Sussexes won't be travelling to Balmoral this summer, they won't have to go too far from home for Archie to exercise his skills as the couple even have a pond on their vast Montecito estate!

© Photo: Getty Images Charles is a fishing fan

The family are lucky enough to have 7.38 acres of "calm" and "healing" gardens where they like to spend lots of time.

During their Netflix docuseries, their pristine grounds were showcased multiple times including their outdoor pool and their eco vegetable patch.

Speaking to The Cut, the Duchess revealed that it was in fact a garden feature which sold them on the property in the first place. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'," Meghan said.

© RT Youth Power Fund The couple recently made an appearance from their garden

Recently, the couple have another insight into their utopia garden when they recorded a video from their veranda.

The clip was in order to promote the Responsible Tech Youth Power Fund, which is supporting 26 companies of ethical tech.

The couple were seen sitting snuggled up on a metal bench in their garden, while they surprised some of the youth talent involved by giving them an impromptu phone call.

© Giggster The Sussexes have a stunning pool

The interiors are just as spectacular with a wine cellar, games room and cinema room inside. They also have a beautifully decorated lounge and rustic open-plan kitchen.

Meghan has a beautifully curated lounge

The couple sitting in their kitchen-diner

The family's epic games room

The couple occasionally make video appearances from home