Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are impossible to tell apart in heart-melting baby pictures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up quickly, but let's take a step back in time and admire their totally adorable newborn photos where they look so similar!

Prince Archie was welcomed to the world's media two days after being born at a photocall inside Windsor Castle, a nearby location to their former Frogmore Cottage home.

© Getty Images Archie slept soundly during the press gathering

He was sweetly swaddled in a pure white blanket and wore a matching hat on his tiny head. In one close-up photo, Archie Harrison's cute button nose could be seen as well as his slightly parted lips as he slept peacefully.

Pulling an almost identical pose, a photograph used in Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries shows Lilibet Diana as a baby in a sling close to her mother's chest. The newborn is wearing a grey hat and white babygrow as she gets some rest cocooned in the dark material. Her scooped nose and open-mouthed expression looked so similar to her brother's a few years before.

Lilibet sleeps on her mum Meghan

The brother-and-sister duo also look remarkably similar to their mother Meghan Markle, as an unearthed image of her as a baby shows. A bittersweet throwback used in the docuseries shows Meghan asleep on her father Thomas Markle's chest, but it is believed the father-daughter duo are now estranged.

Despite looking like her mother's doppelganger, young Lili has been compared to her royal father too, thanks to her red hair that's since grown. How cute!

Meghan as a newborn

The Duchess always had kids on her agenda, and in the same year she met her prince, Meghan gave an interview to Lifestyle Magazine, remaining hopeful about family plans. "It's all about balance, and I have so much happiness in my career and am fortunate to travel the world and see so many amazing things- it will also be nice to be anchored to something grounded and in the same place. Raising a family will be a wonderful part of that," she said.

The family now reside together in Montecito in a beautiful sprawling estate, which is the perfect place for them to raise their kids out of the spotlight.

Their property is stunning inside and out

According to TMZ, the royal couple spent £11.2million on the property, and the hefty price tag got them 18,000 square feet and an array of impressive features.

It has everything from a spa and tennis court to an outdoor pool and even a private playground.

© Giggster Check out the family's amazing pool

There are a grand total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Reports say that there is also a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which Harry and Meghan will no doubt use when visitors come to stay. Meghan's mother Doria is a regular visitor to the house, and she was seen playing with Archie on various occasions throughout the Netflix show, so perhaps she gets to stay in the outbuilding when she's in town?