Prince Harry's sweet gesture for Archie and Lilibet while away from home revealed

The Duke of Sussex is currently on a solo trip but he's still got family on his mind

Prince Harry, 39, is currently in Singapore for a charity polo match and despite this trip being a solo one without his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, it seems he has family on his mind.

It has been revealed that doting dad Harry has been buying gifts for his children as well as his wife while away from home.

HELLO! spoke to Harry's close pal Nacho Figueras at Singapore Polo Club, who declared: "We miss our wives very much. We wish they were here."

Nacho then went on to tell reporters he and Harry had "brought a few little things to keep our wives and children happy".

© Matt Jelonek Harry and Nacho were in high spirits ahead of the match

The pair did not disclose what they had been buying for their families, but they were pictured in a shop in Tokyo, Japan wearing sunglasses and surrounded by backpacks and flipflops.

In a hilarious post, which showed the pair flexing their muscles, Nacho penned: "Shopping for our wives."

Nacho also revealed that the trip will be short and sweet and they will be reunited with their wives as soon as possible. "We wish they were here and yeah,we go back tonight so we'll see you soon," he said to HELLO!

The polo match is in aid of Sentebale, a charity founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, supporting young people in Southern Africa.

Harry is playing on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team, against the Singapore Polo Club Team, captained by charity ambassador, Nacho.

© Instagram Meghan remained at home with the kids

Speaking about the cause, Nacho has previously said: "I have been to Lesotho several times and have seen the impact it has on these kids and how it gives them a better life, so seeing that and being able to support one of my good friends for a cause close to his heart is wonderful."

During their time in Japan, Harry and Nacho attended the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, where Harry made the surprising revelation that he would consider relocating to Japan!

© Matt Jelonek Prince Harry's friend Nacho gave interviews ahead of the match while the Duke greeted the President of Singapore Polo Club

While Harry is away, Meghan has been pictured in Montecito, running errands near her home.

The 42-year-old looked radiant as she made a makeup-free appearance, casually walking through a parking lot.

Harry is looking forward to being reunited with his family

The royal was all wrapped up in a camel-coloured coat and a Hermes shawl despite the sunny weather.

Eagle-eyed onlookers may notice the unique blue sticker on the royal's wrist which is a NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc. According to NuCalm website, the disc is like "having a remote control for your brain" and promotes optimal sleep, stress relief, and relaxation.