Prince Harry heads to Singapore as Meghan Markle enjoys girls' night at Taylor Swift concert

The Duke of Sussex will play in a charity polo match on Saturday

The Duke of Sussex has been pictured leaving Haneda airport as he heads to Singapore for his charity polo match on Saturday.

Prince Harry, 38, wearing a T-shirt, blazer and jeans, smiled as he prepared to board his flight on Thursday alongside his friend and Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras.

The pair both appeared on stage at a sports and philanthropy summit in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ISPS Sports Values Summit in the Japanese capital, Harry said: “I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world. Sport requires having a dream and the need for community. Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no-one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others.

© Getty Harry looked relaxed before his flight

He added: "The lessons we learn on the field are often the same principles of philanthropy; that a mission, hard work, dedication, and partnership can make even the impossible, possible. That is what giving back requires, and we are all capable of creating or joining a team to do so."

See his appearance on stage in the clip below...

WATCH: Harry speaks about how sport can change lives at Tokyo event

Harry also shared a group hug with members of the Stellenbosch University Choir after the event.

Meanwhile, Nacho posted a candid snap of the pair trying on sunglasses in a gift shop, with the polo player captioning the image: "Shopping for our wives".

The Sentebale ambassador added: "Big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!"

© Nacho Figueras Harry and Nacho pose together in Japan

© Shutterstock Harry and Nacho will play in a charity polo match together in Singapore on Saturday

The Duchess of Sussex has remained in Montecito, California with the couple's two children, Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Meghan enjoyed a girls' night with longtime pal, Lucy Fraser, at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Angeles on Tuesday night.

© Allen J. Schaben Meghan attended a Taylor Swift concert on Tuesday

Her outing comes just a week after she and Harry stepped out for a date night at A-list-favourite Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito to celebrate her 42nd birthday.

The Prince will play at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup on Saturday to raise awareness and funds for his charity, Sentebale, which helps vulnerable young people in Lesotho.