Zara Tindall enjoys sweet mother-son moment with Lucas

Zara Tindall looked like any other mum as she enjoyed a family outing at the Magic Millions Festival of British Eventing on Saturday.

Inbetween competing, the mum-of-three, 42, was spotted walking around the attractions with her children, Mia, nine, Lena, five, and two-year-old Lucas.

The event took place at Zara's mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate, where the Tindalls currently reside at a nearby property.

Zara, who was dressed for the rainy conditions in navy outerwear and Le Chameau X Fairfax & Favor wellington boots, was seen holding hands with her youngest child, Lucas, as they toured the stands.

The tot, who was born at home in March 2021, was dressed in a £35 leaf print waterproof puddlesuit by Toastie. Look back at the moment dad Mike Tindall revealed his son's arrival on his podcast...

Lucas was then all smiles as he held his mother's hand while bouncing on a trampoline. On Friday, his older sisters, Mia and Lena, showcased their gymnastic skills as they had a go on a bouncy trapeze.

Lena, who also matched her younger brother in the same puddlesuit, was also seen enjoying an ice cream with her sibling.

It seems that Zara and her husband Mike's daughters are already following in their sporty parents' footsteps.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in February, former rugby star Mike shared: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

The Tindall children were joined at the festival by their cousins, Savannah, 12, and Isla Phillips, 11. Their father, Peter, is an event director for the event, while his father, Captain Mark Phillips, is Course Designer.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Lucas enjoyed an ice cream

The Festival of British Eventing sadly had to be called off on Sunday due to the weather conditions.

On Saturday night, it issued a statement, which read: "It is with deep sadness and regret that, despite great efforts from the organising team, the decision has been made to abandon the Festival of British Eventing. This is especially disappointing that it happened during the event’s 40th anniversary.

"The adverse weather experienced at Gatcombe today has made the site unsafe for the event to continue for all our competitors (human and equine) as well as the many thousands of spectators that were due on site tomorrow. Safety for all is our main priority.

"Further information on the refund process will be provided in due course.

"We would like to thank everyone involved in the event for their unwavering support and hard work over the past few days."