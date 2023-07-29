Zara Tindall's noughties hair transformation will leave you speechless

Did someone say, Sandy? Because Zara Tindall once chanelled the iconic blonde fringe synonymous with Olivia Newton John's iconic character and boy did she look fabulous.

The daughter of Princess Anne sported the daring do in the early noughties and in a series of unearthed photos circa 2009, Zara was captured looking every inch the royal It-girl. One snap from New Year's Day showed her looking gorgeous with the flattering hairstyle alongside Mike Tindall. Another saw her sauntering for the press at the Cheltenham race course in a brown trilby hat and matching poncho.

© David Davies - PA Images Zara chanelled her inner Sandy

The then-27-year-old equestrian paired the statement accessories with navy wide-leg trousers and a jacket in the same chic hue. Zara also added dramatic brown hoops and an oversized brown and white bag.

Just weeks later, Zara was photographed at the Badminton Horse Trials walking her horse, Ardfield Magic Star, up to the podium. This time, she let her fringe do all the talking and slicked the rest of her iconic blonde tresses into a stylish ponytail.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Zara looked fabulous

For this event, Zara oozed confidence in a pair of fabulous figure-hugging white jeans which she teamed with a navy blue blazer.

This wasn't the first time we've seen the daughter of Princess Anne switch up her luscious locks. In 1998, when Zara was just a teen, she rocked a chic pixie crop. A photo taken at the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials, at her mother's home saw her donning the stylish do as she was pictured tucking into a strawberry ice cream.

The royal went incognito in sunnies and a raincoat

Another chic hair transformation has to be in 2007 when Zara opted for the picture-perfect blonde bombshell bob. She certainly suited the glamorous style which she sported for a series of photos at the Glamour magazine awards.

The elegant chop was further elevated by Zara's sultry dress she wore for the evening, which was a dazzling halterneck gown in a deep navy blue hue. Zara slipped into a pair of strappy gold heels to complete her night-out look.

© Ferdaus Shamim Zara sported an ultra-chic bob

Photos from the event showed the mother-of-three posing alongside her then-boyfriend at the time Mike who was wearing a purple iridescent shirt under a black blazer. The pair looked so loved up in the string of photos and that hasn't changed all these years later.

By 2010, Mike was down on one knee but his proposal was a low-key affair. "I was upstairs, plucking up the nerve to do it, while Zara was downstairs watching television," said Mike.

"It was all about shock value—I wanted to catch her when it was quiet, and she wasn’t expecting anything… She was completely in shock. Then, when she stopped laughing, she said, 'Yes.' That was a relief."

They married in 2011 and have since welcomed three children, Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, one.