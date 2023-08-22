Married Meghan Markle shuts down love interest question in unearthed interview

Meghan Markle, 42, is happily married to Prince Harry, and from 2011 – 2014 she was married to Trevor Engelson, but that didn't stop her being quizzed about an off-screen romance with her Suits co-star in 2013.

During an interview with icon Larry King, Meghan and her fellow actor Patrick J. Adams were asked if they were romantically involved off camera, and after a resounding "No" from both parties, Meghan took the lead to steer the conversation, citing that "TV sees us a certain way". Watch the moment here…

The question was sparked during the topic of on-screen chemistry as Meghan played Rachel Zane, who was the love interest of Patrick J. Adams' character, Mike Ross.

Meghan with her ex-husband

The interview was filmed in 2013, and the time, the Duchess of Sussex was married to Trevor Engelson, who she divorced in 2014.

As well as being probed about their love lives, Meghan and Patrick were asked what they thought of the media attention caused by the success of the show.

© Getty Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Patrick J. Adams as Michael Ross on Suits

While the actress admitted the public recognising them is "flattering and lovely" she also revealed that she felt her privacy was now over, because she was no longer anonymous.

Speaking to Variety magazine, the Duchess has admitted that at the time of Suits she wasn't convinced she would be a success in the role.

© USA Network Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits

"All of Season 1 on Suits, I was convinced I was going to get recast. All the time. It got to a point where the creator was like, 'Why are you so worried about this?'," she said.

Will there be a Suits reboot?

© Getty Fans want a Suits comeback

The USA network legal drama has seen resurgence in interest this year, after many seasons reappeared on Netflix on 17 June. Since then, it broke the Nielsen streaming record for acquired programming, after garnering a whopping 3.1 billion viewing minutes during the week of 26 June to 2 July.

Given its renewed interest, fans have been speculating about a potential reboot or comeback of the show, but sadly Suits creator Aaron Korsh recently squashed fans' dreams of that.

When he answered questions about the show's future on X, formerly known as Twitter, he declared: "Let me say right off that there is no #Suits reboot or anything in the works."

Even if the show did make a comeback, it is off the cards that Meghan Markle would return as paralegal Rachel Zane as she has said that she has no intention to return to acting.