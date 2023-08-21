The moment Meghan Markle sweetly comforts Prince Archie during car journey

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are loving parents to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and both royal kids featured in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. In a brief moment caught on camera, the Duchess of Sussex was seen comforting her son Archie Harrison by holding his hand during a car journey.

The tot was seen to be wearing a black puffer jacket, dark striped leggings and navy socks in his car seat, while he had his hand gently stroked by his mother. See the adorable moment…

There was another series moment where Archie refused his mother's hand though, as he was keen to run up a hill on his own.

Wearing a blue tracksuit, the little one was seen excitedly running up a hill, and when his mother Meghan was seen reaching out for his hand, he didn't even need it – he just continued on his uphill mission.

Meghan's niece looked after Lilibet in sweet moment

In the clip, the Duchess can be heard giggling at her son, and she also asks: "Archie are you having fun?" and it certainly looks like he is!

Archie's younger sister did have her fair share of the limelight too, with heart-warming clips of her taking her first steps in the garden, enjoying tummy time in their beautiful lounge and having a ride on her father's shoulders during a family day out.

Where will the Sussexes be for summer?

The couple have a beautiful home in Montecito

Harry and his family have not revealed their summertime plans while the rest of the royal clan will be relaxing at Balmoral Castle, however, they have a wealth of options on their doorstep in Montecito.

Nearby their vast estate, the family have access to lots of family fun, including Butterfly Beach which is perfect for swimming and surfing and Santa Barbara Zoo with over 500 animals to see.

The family have an impressive pool in their yard

It may also be nice for the Sussexes to remain on the grounds of their own estate considering they have a vast playpark outside to play on. Plus, there's the large family pool outside that's lined with sun loungers!

Archie could have even returned to school by now, because term time in the US is different to the UK, so Harry and Meghan could be getting back into the swing of busy mornings getting their four-year-old ready.

Meghan has spoken about her busy household

Speaking on her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess has previously revealed what mornings are like in their household.

"So the morning rush I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," she said. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie's up," she said.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet pictured at Frogmore Cottage

The royal went on to reveal: "I start doing his lunchbox, right before he's up, giving her a little nibble. My husband's helping me get him downstairs. I make breakfast for all three of them, I love doing it. It's very important to me. For me it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning.

"I like to feed all three of the dogs - because we just got another dog - and then it's get Archie out the door for school and, you know, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind."