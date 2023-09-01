Prince Harry's affectionate name for Meghan Markle revealed - and it's so sweet!

Over the years, royal watchers have witnessed how loving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are towards each other – and in his latest documentary, Heart of Invictus, the Duke of Sussex has revealed the affectionate name he has for his wife.

Although he has often referred to the former actress as, "Meg," he also calls her, "My love". In the five-part series, there is a moment where the Duchess walks on stage to introduce her husband during their visit to The Hague last year. Watch the clip below...

WATCH: Prince Harry overwhelmed with emotion at Invictus Games

Addressing the crowd, Meghan said: "Good evening everyone, thank you so much for your service and to all the family and friends here that have been there supporting you along the way because this is service."

She added: "Now it is my distinguished honour to introduce someone who I think you'll be excited to hear from. He has spent many late nights and early mornings planning for these games to make them as perfect as possible for each of you.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto

"I could not love and respect him more and I know many of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran having served two tours of Afghanistan, and ten years of military service and the founder of Invictus Games and the father to our two little ones, Archie and Lili.

"This is dedication and this is the Invictus family. Please welcome to the stage my incredible husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex."

In response, an overwhelmed Harry gave his wife a kiss before replying: "Thank you, my love."

Meanwhile, the couple have several other nicknames. They call each other H and M, the initials of their first names. This was first revealed in an interview with Tom Bradby for ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

© Samir Hussein Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gave a speech during the Invictus Games 2020 Opening Ceremony at The Hague

"In all honesty, I have said for a long time to H - that is what I call him - it's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life," she shared. "You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip."

They also affectionately call each other Haz and Meg. September is set to be a busy month for the Sussexes, with Harry confirmed to fly to London for the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK, on 7 September.

Meghan will also join her husband at the Invictus Games in Germany, a spokesperson for the couple recently confirmed to HELLO!: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf. The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by The Duchess shortly after the games begin."

The Invictus Games holds a special place in Harry and Meghan's hearts as it was the place where they made their first official appearance together as a couple. When Toronto hosted the Paralympic-style event in 2017, the former Suits star, who at the time was living and working in the city, attended the opening and closing ceremonies and visited competitors with Harry.