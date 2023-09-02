Meghan Markle's fun family plans with mum Doria Ragland revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have a busy few weeks, but ahead of their appearance at the Invictus Games, the couple are celebrating Doria Ragland's 67th birthday.

It seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to start the celebrations really early as the trio were seen partying the night away at Beyonce's Renaissance tour on Friday night. They appeared to follow Beyonce's birthday request for her fans to wear silver to the show, with Prince Harry looking suave in a grey jacket and jumper and Meghan in a slinky sequin skirt while Doria stunned in a silk metallic halter neck blouse.

© Getty Meghan Markle will celebrate Doria Ragland's 67th birthday on Saturday

The birthday celebrations on Saturday come one week after Meghan's mother brushed shoulders with reality TV royalty when she partied with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree, hosted at a private residence in Los Angeles.

However, there's no doubt that Meghan and Harry have planned a special celebration with Doria, who lives just miles from their home in Montecito. Meghan shares a close bond with her mother, who stayed with her daughter at Cliveden House the night before the royal wedding and accompanied the Duchess on her first solo engagement to celebrate the launch of the Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook.

The yoga teacher has also been there for the former actress when she became a mother to her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In 2014, Meghan opened up about their bond when she penned an incredible message about Doria in honour of Mother's Day, on her lifestyle blog, The Tig. Meghan wrote: "Dreadlocks. Nose ring. Yoga instructor. Social worker. Free spirit. Lover of potato chips & lemon tarts. And if the DJ cues Al Green's soul classic 'Call Me,' just forget it.



"She will swivel her hips into the sweetest little dance you've ever seen, swaying her head and snapping her fingers to the beat like she's been dancing since the womb.

© Getty The mother-and-daughter duo share a close bond

"And you will smile. You won't be able to help it. You will look at her and you will feel joy. I'm talking about my mom."

The star went on: "As a kid, you don't really get it. You don't get that your parents are real people. There are just your parents. She was just my mom."

Doria now regularly visits Prince Harry and Meghan's Montecito mansion to spend time with the family and they have a guesthouse on site should she wish to stopover.

WATCH: Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland revisit childhood home

Harry has openly spoken about his bond with his mother-in-law, Doria, describing the yoga instructor as "amazing" in his and Meghan's Netflix docuseries.

In Spare, he recalled being nervous about meeting Meghan's mother for the first time. "We were celebrating Doria, celebrating being together, and doing it all at our favorite place, Soho House at 76 Dean Street," he said.

The Duke later added: "That dinner with Doria was wonderful, but I look back on it now as the end of the beginning. The next day, the pap photos appeared, and there was a new flood of stories, a new surge along the many channels of social media. Racism, misogyny, criminal stupidity - it all increased."