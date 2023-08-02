Mike Tindall shares exciting news days after celebrating anniversary with wife Zara

Mike and Zara have been married for 12 years

Mike Tindall had some exciting news to share with his fans on Wednesday, just days after celebrating his 12th wedding anniversary with wife Zara.

The former rugby star, 44, will be back on your audio platforms next week as his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, returns for a fourth season.

He will be joined by co-hosts, Alex Payne and James Haskell, to discuss their favourite sport in their weekly show.

"Season 4 incoming - Launch 9th August. We’re delighted to announce that we’ve partnered up with @continental.tyres for Season 4 of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby," the Instagram post read.

As well as sharing his own experiences on the pitch, Mike has also revealed personal anecdotes about family life with Zara and their three children, Mia, nine, Lena, five, and Lucas, two.

Mike announced that he and Zara were expecting their third child on the podcast back in December 2020, telling listeners at the time: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way. I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!"

And when little Lucas arrived in March 2021, proud dad Mike broke the news on his podcast and detailed his son's speedy home delivery. Watch the moment below…

WATCH: Mike Tindall talks about baby Lucas' birth

Daughters Mia and Lena also hilariously gatecrashed Mike recording the podcast at their Gloucestershire home, back in 2020.

Lena, then two, climbed onto her dad's lap for a cuddle, while Mia, then six, could be seen wearing a headband with reindeer antlers, as she finished off a bowl of cereal.

© Getty Mia and Lena have made appearances on the podcast, where Mike also announced Lucas' birth in 2021

Mike even revealed on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby that there's a family WhatsApp group that the Princess of Wales is part of, after giving his verdict on Kate's rugby skills.

The Princess became patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League and joined a training session at Twickenham stadium in 2022.

On Tuesday, Mike thanked his Instagram followers for their well-wishes on his and Zara's wedding anniversary last Sunday.

© Getty Mike and Zara at Wimbledon last month

He included a hilarious image of him and Zara as Barbie and Ken, which prompted a flurry of comments from his fans.

"Thanks for the messages, it’s been a great 12 years. Feel we are getting younger!!! #zarbieandTen," Mike captioned the post.