Princess Charlene rocks oversized hoops as she cosies up to Prince Albert for date night

Princess Charlene of Monaco, 45, proved how to elevate any outfit with one humble accessory – earrings.

For their latest date night, Charlene and her husband Prince Albert, 65, attended the Rugby World Cup in Marseille. Despite the casual outing, the Olympic athlete looked effortlessly glamorous in an all-black outfit, including a straight-neck top layered underneath a long-sleeved wrap over jacket and matching trousers.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended the Rugby World Cup in France

A pair of oversized hoops added the finishing touches to the South African swimmer's outfit, alongside a cross necklace and her giant three-carat, pear-cut diamond engagement ring.

Grace Kelly's son was pictured with his arm around his wife's shoulders wearing an open white shirt and grey suit trousers.

Power suits and modern cuts are synonymous with Charlene. The Monaco royal proved this perfectly over the past week, which has seen her diary jam-packed with royal appearances.

On Saturday, she showcased her love of tailoring as she visited Monaco's National Council to attend the 100th-anniversary celebration of Albert's late father Prince Rainier III's birth.

© Eric Mathon / Prince Palace Princess Charlene looked elegant in her suit last week

Princess Charlene looked statuesque in her grey suit, which she wore with a black top, matching black heels and minimal accessories. Meanwhile, Prince Albert wore a navy suit with a white shirt and cream tie.

The 45-year-old mother-of-two – who shares eight-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with her husband – has also been pictured wearing a Ralph Lauren navy off-shoulder top with a pair of wide-leg pleated trousers and a pearl necklace to welcome the New French Ambassador of Monaco Jean d’Haussonville at the Palace of Monaco.

The South African swimmer opened up about her fashion transformation as she joined the royal family

While Charlene has now become a style inspiration for many, she hasn't always been as confident in her fashion choices. She told Tatler about her style evolution after joining the royal family: "My first Red Cross Ball was a baptism of fire.

"I was used to living in a swimsuit and totally clueless about fashion. The day of the ball, I had been playing volleyball all day on the beach and didn't think about getting ready until late in the afternoon. I borrowed a green dress from a friend, fixed my hair myself and painted my nails red," she continued, comparing herself to a Christmas tree.

Charlene has since credited Armani – who designed her wedding dress – for helping her learn what styles suit her. "As I spend more time in Monaco, I have developed an understanding of fashion. But coming into myself has taken time. Because I've got broad shoulders, clean, simple, elegant lines suit me best," she explained in 2010.

The royal added: "The experience of working with Armani has opened my mind to fashion. I now know what suits me."

