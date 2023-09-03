Princess Charlene was a Hollywood movie star in vampy one-shoulder dress before becoming royal

Back in 2008, the then-girlfriend of Prince Albert made a stunning appearance in NYC wearing a satin scarlet dress

Princess Charlene of Monaco appears to be keeping a relatively low profile since her Instagram account was unexpectedly deactivated last month.

The last time the Monegasque royal was photographed in public was when she made a spellbinding arrival at the 74th Red Cross Gala in Monaco in July. Princess Charlene turned heads in a sparkling tunic dress and set of romantic jewels from Van Cleef & Arpels' Romeo and Juliet collection.

WATCH: Princess Charlene of Monaco's Style Evolution

The Olympic swimmer has long proven her sartorial prowess since stepping into the royal spotlight as Prince Albert of Monaco's bride in 2011. Yet even before the royals tied the knot, Charlene (née Wittstock) was every inch a style muse as she consistently styled an immaculate wardrobe.

Rewind to 2008, when the South African athlete joined her then-boyfriend Prince Albert at the The Princess Grace Award Gala in New York City. Princess Charlene could easily be mistaken for a movie star as she donned a scarlet satin dress.

Channelling old school Hollywood glamour, the then 30-year-old star looked breathtaking in a vampy one-shoulder ensemble.

© Getty Prince Albert didn't propose until 2010, with the couple marrying in 2011

The mother-of-two wore her blonde pixie crop hair in a 1920's style curled bob, adding a rosy blush, fluttery false lashes and heavy eyeliner to add drama to her look.

© Patrick McMullan The royal looked stunning with fluttery lashes and a perfectly coiffed bob

Swathes of draped satin cascaded into a full skirt that complemented Charlene's athletic frame, as she levelled up her cherry-red getup with silver pointed-toe heels and a silver clutch bag.

© George Napolitano Princess Charlene (née Wittstock) attends The Princess Grace Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 15, 2008 in New York City.

The Princess of Monaco is no stranger to an asymmetrical, one-shouldered outfit. Back in 2022, the royal put on a dazzling display at the opening ceremony of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival with her husband Prince Albert.

The royal looked sensational in an unforgettable emerald green gown by Lanvin.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco stunned in emerald green at the opening ceremony during the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival

The £2,670 billowing dress featured romantic ruffles across an asymmetric hem, a one-shoulder neckline, and soft pleats that draped effortlessly to enhance its loose silhouette.