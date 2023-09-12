Meghan Markle dons effortlessly chic airport outfit to fly to London Heathrow

The Duchess of Sussex is en route to join Prince Harry at the Invictus Games

The Duchess of Sussex will soon touch down in London before continuing her journey on to Dusseldorf where she will reunite with her husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, Meghan redefined airport chic as she arrived at LAX airport rocking £620 'Polina pants' from luxury womenswear brand Ulla Johnson and a relaxed navy sweater from one of her go-to brands, J.Crew.

WATCH: Royal travel secrets revealed

The mother-of-two, who appeared to be travelling without her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, teamed her ultra-elegant navy pants with a pair of recycled Valentino flats, reminiscent of pearly ballet shoes.

© getty Meghan Markle at Dubbo Airport on 17 October 2018

The royal accessorised with oversized sunglasses and carried a cream panama hat with her. HELLO! can confirm that the former Suits actress was armed with a pre-loved handbag, bought from a vintage store.

The raven-haired beauty added to her natural aesthetic by wearing her dark tresses in a relaxed ponytail. Meghan also appeared to go makeup-free, opting for a fresh-faced look for her 10-hour flight from LAX to London Heathrow.

The Duchess of Sussex's effortless airport wardrobe has long been our travel style inspiration. When she and Prince Harry were working royals, Meghan rarely deviated from her go-to airport ensemble of skinny black jeans and a white linen shirt.

© Getty Duchess Meghan always nails her post-flight fashion

While she would enter the aircraft in her casual getup and flats, the Duchess would always emerge on the other side looking immaculately put together; usually in a brightly coloured dress and towering heels.

Meghan previously revealed on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, that there is one item she always carries with her on board – hand sanitiser.

"I'm no germophobe, but when I get on a plane I always use some quick hand wipes or a travel sanitiser spray to wipe it all down: that includes the little TV, the service tray, and all the buttons around your seat," Meghan wrote on her blog.

© Rex The Duchess loves to travel in a white linen shirt

"Sure, the person next to you may give you a side eye, but at the end of the flight, you'll be the one whistling dixie with nary a sniffle."