Princess Charlene returns to South Africa as Prince Albert is joined by children at public event

Princess Charlene returned to South Africa for the first time since her health battle in her homeland two years ago.

The mum-of-two, 45, made a public appearance to support a charity event for her Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation.

Dressed in a black shirt and white trousers, Charlene started the Waterbike Challenge race that took place in the Sun City complex on Saturday.

The 15km relay race helped to raise funds for Lifesaving South Africa – a partner of the royal's foundation for the Learn to Swim program, as well as a rhino conservation programme and endangered animal species.

Charlene also met school children taking part in the Learn to Swim workshops in the region.

Former Olympic swimmer Charlene set up the foundation in 2012 with its primary focus to save lives by the prevention of drowning.

Its mission is to teach school-age children swimming and water safety skills and train bystanders in rescue and resuscitation. Learn more about Charlene's early life, career and marriage in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Charlene's early child, swimming career and royal marriage

In 2021, Charlene was forced to stay in South Africa for six months following an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection.

During her recovery period, the princess missed her tenth wedding anniversary with her husband Prince Albert in July that year, with the palace sharing a series of videos documenting their marriage to commemorate the milestone.

© Prince's Palace of Monaco Princess Charlene officially started the Waterbike Challenge race

Albert and the couple's now eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, visited the princess during her health battle.

She returned to Monaco in November 2021 for a brief period before taking time to recuperate outside the Principality. In March 2022, she finally resumed public duties.

© Prince's Palace of Monaco Princess Charlene with children taking part in the Learn to Swim program

Albert did not join his wife in South Africa at the weekend and remained in Monaco with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

The royal youngsters joined their father to participate in the World Cleanup Day and helped to pick up litter in the region.

Albert and Jacques matched in polo shirts and shorts, while Gabriella wore a denim playsuit for their public engagement.

Jacques is heir to the Monegasque throne, but Albert is also father to Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Alexandre Grimaldi, from two previous relationships, before his marriage to Charlene in 2011.

Neither Jazmin nor Alexandre are in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne as their parents never married.