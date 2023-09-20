The Princess of Wales reveals Prince George's latest obsession - and you'll be surprised

The Princess of Wales visited Roman Kemp parents' home earlier this year, and has since forged a close friendship with them.

In a new interview, the Capital presenter – who is the son of pop stars Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman – revealed how Princess Kate and his mum Shirlie now swap homemade treats with one another.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate was invited to Roman Kemp's family home

"My mum gave [Princess Kate] a crate of this apple juice that they made and she obviously took it home," he told The Express.

Sharing how Prince George has now become "obsessed" with the juice, Roman added: "The next time I saw her she was like, 'Oh my God! Please can you say thank you to your mum and we need some more of that apple juice because George is obsessed with it. He keeps saying, 'Mum, I want the apple juice.'"

In January, Kate, 41, teamed up with Roman to discuss the importance of mental wellbeing as the Princess launched her Shaping Us campaign. She reached out to him after seeing his BBC documentary, Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, about the mental health and suicide crisis affecting young men in the UK.

© Getty Prince George loves homemade apple juice

The former I'm A Celebrity star added that Kate has also sent his parents her very own homemade honey. "Kate has been sending [them] honey that she makes," he continued. "So my mum gets the honey and mum has been sending apple juice to Kate."

Last month, during an interview with The Times, Roman detailed how Kate's visit to his family home first emerged. After a discussion about making a short film about mental health together via video call, Roman revealed: "And she was like, 'Oh, you know, I can come over to your place and do it there.' And I just said, 'No, let's go to my parents'. It's a bigger house. I don't want to bring royalty to a flat in Vauxhall."

WATCH: Roman Kemp welcomes Princess Kate into luxury outbuilding at family home

He continued: "We were sitting at the kitchen counter, with my mum and dad and my sister with all the dogs, and Kate was there with us. The funniest thing was she didn't have any shoes on because she was respectful enough to take her shoes off at the door. That really stuck in my head because you never see royalty with no shoes."

In the short film released in February, Kate and Roman chatted as they walked in the grounds of Martin and Shirlie's stunning Hertfordshire home.