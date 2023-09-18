Prince William's NYC visit LIVE Day 1: 'So good to be back!'

As per their official release, the Billion Oyster Project "is a nonprofit organization on a mission to restore oysters reefs to New York Harbor through public education initiatives."

Their aim is to restore 1 billion oysters by 2023, and they've so far introduced 122 million across 19 acres of New York Harbor, with more than 11,000 students and 15,000 volunteers engaged so far.

As part of his climate awareness initiative, the foundation for the Earthshot Prize, Prince William will meet with a group of high school students who are volunteering with the project at their headquarters on Governors Island.

