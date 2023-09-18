Prince William's NYC visit LIVE Day 1: 'So good to be back!'

- Prince William is in New York City ahead of the Earthshot Prize finalists announcement
- On his first day, the Prince of Wales will be at Governors Island overseeing the Billion Oysters Project
As per their official release, the Billion Oyster Project "is a nonprofit organization on a mission to restore oysters reefs to New York Harbor through public education initiatives."
Their aim is to restore 1 billion oysters by 2023, and they've so far introduced 122 million across 19 acres of New York Harbor, with more than 11,000 students and 15,000 volunteers engaged so far.
As part of his climate awareness initiative, the foundation for the Earthshot Prize, Prince William will meet with a group of high school students who are volunteering with the project at their headquarters on Governors Island.
The Prince kicks off his visit in dramatic style
Prince William kicked off his day in New York by boarding a boat to travel across the Hudson River with the Manhattan skyline in the background as the rains pelting the city earlier in the day finally let up.
After arriving via a commercial flight, the Prince of Wales took off straight to a hatchery center for the fledgling oysters on Governors Island with Pete Malinowski, co-founder and executive director of the Billion Oyster Project.
The Prince of Wales touches down
This afternoon, the British royal touched down in the United States, arriving at Newark Airport in New Jersey just outside of the city. Upon arriving, his first remarks were: "It's so good to be back in United States. No one does optimism and ingenuity like the American people, so it's only right we unveil this year's Earthshot finalists in New York City.
"80 years ago, the world came together in this great city to find a new way, through the UN, to solve our shared challenges. I know our generation can take the bold action we need to make changes towards a healthy and sustainable world. The challenge may feel huge, but as John F Kennedy taught us, we rise to the challenge not because it is easy, but because it is hard. And vital."
