Princess Kate's next royal outing has sweet link to father Michael Middleton

The Princess of Wales will travel to Leeds and Lancaster next week, and one of her engagements will feature a close connection to her father, Michael Middleton.

Kate, 41, will visit AW Hainsworth textile mill in Leeds on Tuesday to learn more about the industry and its historic connection to her paternal ancestors.

The family-owned mill was established in 1738 and in 1958, the Princess' great-great grandfather sold William Lupton & Co to AW Hainsworth.

Kate's great-grandmother Olive Lupton married solicitor Noel Middleton in 1914, and he became a director of the textiles mill.

The couple shared three sons – Christopher, Anthony and Peter – the latter being Michael Middleton's father.

Meanwhile, Kate's great-grandmother Olive was a nurse and helped soldiers who were badly injured during the First World War, who were sent back to Britain for treatment.

In August 2020, the Princess referenced her ancestors in a letter to mark the 150th anniversary of the British Red Cross.

During her visit to AW Hainsworth, Kate will tour the mill and meet a number of the company's apprentices.

She will also see the new state-of-the-art on-site laboratory which the company is using for cutting-edge innovation and product development.

The textile mill supplies fabrics to a wide range of customers – from fashion and homeware brands to the Armed Forces.

It also produces woven felt for pianos and other musical instruments, designs national and international transportation fabric, and creates protective materials for emergency services and military personnel worldwide.

AW Hainsworth also holds a Royal Warrant and its fabrics were on display during the coronations of the late Queen Elizabeth in 1953 and King Charles earlier this year.

For her second engagement of the day, Kate will travel to Lancaster where she will visit Standfast & Barracks, a printworks dating back to 1924 which is now part of the Sanderson Design Group.

All about Michael Middleton

Michael Francis Middleton was born in Leeds on 23 June 1949 to Valerie and Captain Peter Middleton.

Valerie was a VAD nurse and code-breaker during the Second World War, while Captain Peter served as an RAF fighter. He flew alongside the late Duke of Edinburgh on a two-month flying tour of South America in 1962.

Michael was educated at Clifton College, a public school in Bristol, before he studied at the University of Surrey.

He met his future wife and flight attendant Carole Middleton (nee Goldsmith) when he worked as a flight dispatcher for British Airways.

The couple married in June 1980 in Dorney, Buckinghamshire and two years later they welcomed eldest daughter Kate, followed by Pippa in 1983 and James in 1987.

The Middletons lived in Amman, Jordan from 1984 to 1986, where Michael worked as a manager for BA. Michael and Carole now reside at Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire.

Carole founded party supplies business, Party Pieces, in 1987, with all three children helping out at the company's Berkshire headquarters over the years. Party Pieces was sold to entrepreneur James Sinclair in June, after falling into administration.

In 2011, Kate married her university boyfriend and future king Prince William. See the moment Michael arrived at Westminster Abbey with daughter Kate on her wedding day...

Carole and Michael are grandparents to William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa and husband James Matthews' three little ones – Arthur, Grace and Rose.

The couple's youngest son James is expecting his first child with wife Alizee Thevenet later this year.

