The secret reason behind Meghan Markle's royal hairstyle of choice

Since leaving her role as working royal, Meghan Markle has returned to her Californian roots when it comes to her style, opting for a casual chic look most of the time – which generally sees her wear her dark hair long and loose around her shoulders.

However, cast your mind back to when the Duchess of Sussex was regularly attending royal engagements, and you'll likely recall that more often than not, Meghan normally wore her hair in an artfully dishevelled messy bun – and there was a reason this was her hairdo of choice.

Meghan's hairstylist, George Northwood, opened up about their decision for this to be her signature look, explaining of the messy bun: "We wanted it to be up, because a lot of the time it was appropriate for it to be up, but we didn’t want it to be too formal," he told The Cut. "We always wanted it to be refined imperfection — that’s what sums her up."

A great deal of thought went into most of Meghan's style decisions during her time as a working royal. Prince Harry's wife even explained that her decision to always wear neutral shades such as cream and white was also a considered one.

The 42-year-old spoke in her and Harry's Netflix show about her reasoning, explaining: "Most of the time that I was in the U.K. I rarely wore colour—there was thought in that.

"To my understanding, you could never wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family. So I was like, 'Well, what's a colour that they'll probably never wear?' Camel, beige, white... so I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in.

"I'm not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family and me not doing everything I could to fit in."

That said, while she has dabbled in more colourful ensembles since her departure from being a working royal, Meghan does still often wear neutral hues, including during the filming of the Netflix series.

HELLO! spoke to colour psychologist and design director, Tash Bradley, who revealed her thoughts on Meghan's head-to-toe-white ensembles.

"Meghan being all in white – you wear white to unclutter your mind, to show that you have a clear mind and that you know yourself," she explained.

"To wear white, you've got to have a lot of confidence you know. You're not hiding anything – you want to show purity. It's a very brave move to put an all-white outfit on."

